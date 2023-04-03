The annual update of the USDA’s Oil Crops Yearbook shows consumption of canola oil in the U.S. is forecast to increase a whopping 14 percent year over year. Total consumption for this year is forecast at 6.65 billion pounds. Food use is expected to increase to 4.75 billion pounds, up 10.5 percent, while biofuel use will rise to 1.7 billion pounds, up 30 percent from 1.3 billion pounds in 2022. If achieved, this will be the largest annual increase in canola oil use in over 20 years.
Canola crush levels in the U.S. are projected at 4.4 billion pounds, up 21 percent from the prior year. This will be the second-highest canola crush on record for the U.S. It also projects a season-average price of $30 per hundredweight for canola, down from a record $32.90 average last year.
Canola crush in Canada is projected at 9.75 million metric tons (MMT), nearly steady with last year, in the latest Agriculture & Agrifood Canada (AAFC) forecast. This assumes none of the planned crush plants in Canada will open in time to commence crush this year. If a major plant begins processing this year, this crush forecast will rise by 0.5 MMT with exports declining by a similar amount. AAFC predicts a season-average price of $28.15 per hundredweight. Ending stocks are predicted to be nearly unchanged at 0.85 MMT, remaining at tight levels.
The USDA, in its monthly Oilseeds Crushing Report, said 204,340 tons of canola was crushed in January, up from 136,632 in January of 2022. Crude canola oil production was 165 million pounds, up from 113 million pounds in January of 2022.
Several members of the Northern Canola Growers Association attended a recent U.S. Canola Association meeting in Washington, D.C. Members visited with congressional offices and laid out a list of priorities for the canola industry. Farm bill priorities were to protect crop insurance, increase reference prices or adjust ratios used in determining them, maintaining decoupling and supporting a voluntary update to program crop acreage bases. Biofuel priorities included increasing the biomass-based diesel volumes in the EPA’s annual Renewable Fuel Standard and working to ensure canola is correctly incorporated into lifecycle modeling that is used to determine eligibility for federal tax credits for biofuels, Sustainable Aviation Fuel and state low-carbo fuel standards. Priorities on canola research, conservation, and biotech approvals were also discussed.
Canola markets have been improving from the recent meltdown as traders exit short positions in the market. The May ICE canola contract finished at $770 per metric ton (MT) on March 29, up by $7.60 per MT on the day and up $15 per MT in the last two weeks. The July canola contract ended at $752 per MT, up $4.10 per MT on the day, but unchanged in the last two weeks. Marketers have said the spread between the May and July contracts is telling growers to deliver canola now. Each of these contracts are still down significantly from recent highs of $830 per MT on Feb. 21. The new crop January contract closed at $728 per MT, up by $1.70 per MT on the day, but down in the last two weeks.
As of March 29, prices at nearby crush plants ranged from $25.72 per hundredweight to $26.60 for April deliveries, up $.50 in the last two weeks and $25.76 to $26.60 for May and June deliveries, also up in the last two weeks. New crop canola prices range from $23.52 per hundredweight to $26.35.