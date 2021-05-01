Vegetable oil prices hit multi-year highs

A mix of production interruptions, recovering food consumption, and an upbeat outlook for biofuel demand have helped push vegetable oil prices to multi-year highs in 2021, including sunflower.

“The strong global vegetable oil prices and the possibility of less acres being planted later this spring are providing positive forward momentum to old and new crop NuSun and high-oleic prices,” noted John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the April 26 NSA newsletter.

As of April 26, NuSun prices were listed at $26.50 per hundredweight for delivery in May at the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., and $26.15 at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in May.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower were $27.30 per hundredweight for delivery in May at West Fargo, while prices at Enderlin were listed at $26.90, also for delivery in May.

One of the big concerns for producers in the Northern Plains so far this year is the fact that drought is spreading and intensifying, including in North and South Dakota. But that may open the door of opportunity to look to drought-tolerant sunflower.

“There is still time to adjust your plans to take advantage of the market opportunities that drought-tolerant sunflowers can offer,” noted Sandbakken. “Late-season planted crops like sunflower can perform well and markets will reward that production.”

Another factor playing into the rally in sunflower and vegetable oil prices is the USDA planting intentions report that was released March 31, in which producers indicated they would be planting fewer acres to sunflower in 2021. In fact, producers in seven of the eight major sunflower production states were expecting a decrease in sunflower acreage this year.