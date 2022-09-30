‘Volatility’ best describes recent spring wheat market

Some days the spring wheat market appears to be on an uptrend, but then those days are followed by some down days leaving producers to wonder what direction the market is heading. In other words, things are volatile.

“With the wheat market we’ve seen a little volatility recently with some pretty sharp down days followed by a regrouping and strengthening in the market,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

Recently prices have been locked in a trading range with Minneapolis December futures sitting around $9.10-9.80 since the first part of September

“I would say we’re in a general uptrend. The market seems to want to gain in strength,” he said. “But some of the major headwinds are just the uncertainty and concerns that are roiling the financial markets right now as we’ve seen some pretty sharp sell-offs in the stock market.

What’s driving it are increasing concerns about a global recession and, of course, a lot of countries are raising interest rates to try to stem inflation.

“The other headwind we have for the U.S., in terms of competing in the international market, is that the U.S. dollar has reached 20-year highs. That’s obviously good from a U.S. purchasing standpoint and buying power, but for a lot of countries that are buying wheat in U.S. dollars, it makes us a little more uncompetitive,” he added.

In the overall wheat market, Peterson feels there are some pretty positive fundamentals – including potential stronger demand and a shorter hard red winter wheat crop, so supplies aren’t overly abundant.

“But until we get more actual export sales on the books, the market may be a little skeptical,” he said.

In terms of local cash prices, $8.50-$8.80 catches a lot of the bids locally. Peterson noted there’s also been some widening in the protein spreads, though nothing significant at this point.

One unique thing this year, Peterson explained, is that hard red winter wheat and hard red spring wheat are essentially priced at the same value, and in some cases hard red winter wheat is actually priced higher than spring wheat.

“I think a lot of that is due just to the relative availability of crops within each class. Hard red winter had a significant drought this year, whereas the spring wheat region had better than expected yields and more abundant production,” he said. “As we go through the winter we’ll see what happens with those spreads.”

He said the factor that’s supporting Kansas City right now is the continued extreme drought as that region is getting ready to plant the 2023 crop. On the Minneapolis side, it’s anticipating stronger demand to help drive prices.

“On the domestic end, obviously with hard red winter and hard red spring almost being on par value, we’re going to see higher domestic use this year of U.S. spring wheat, which is certainly a positive for demand,” he said. “On the export side, we’re actually seeing a better export sales pace for hard red spring than we are for hard red winter.”

Other factors that are impacting the market are the continued dry conditions in the hard red winter wheat region, in which a broad area has missed out on some of the big rains in September.

Looking at planting progress overall, the winter wheat crop is 31 percent planted nationally, which is on pace with the five-year average. Planting in South Dakota and Montana is about 50 percent complete, whereas Kansas and Oklahoma are only 20 percent done.

“We’ll see if they continue to miss out on rains in the next few weeks and if that will support the market there,” he said. “The anticipation is that even with the dry conditions, we’ll have increased winter wheat plantings, probably more so with soft red winter, which is more in the Corn Belt region where they’ve had better conditions. As they wrap up the soybean harvest there, they’ll be looking to plant soft red winter wheat.”

Looking at the spring wheat harvest in the U.S., about 96 percent was complete nationally, which is a little behind normal, but at this stage of the game, it’s essentially wrapped up in all states except North Dakota and Minnesota. North Dakota was still at 93 percent complete as of Sept. 25.

“We’ve got some pretty late crops in the northern part of the state, so it’s still vulnerable to an early frost or extended harvest rains, but we’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel as we’re wrapping up the spring wheat harvest,” he said.

Samples of this year’s crop, which are still being analyzed, show a good quality crop. The average protein is 14.4 percent, which is close to the five-year average of 14.6 percent. Last year’s crop averaged 15.4 percent protein. The one factor that’s a little lower than normal is vitreous kernels, or the color of the crop, which is only 72 percent. Normally that figure would be 75-80 percent.

“For some customers in Asia, that is a key factor, so we’ll see what happens with values for that factor,” he said.

As he mentioned, domestic demand has been shifting a little. For comparison purposes, he noted the hard red winter wheat crop, even though it had less bushels, is averaging 12.9 percent protein, which is exceptionally high. The five-year average is 11.8 percent and last year it was only 11.2 percent.

“That has kept protein spreads narrower than normal. In some spring wheat markets, we are starting to see a little bit of pricing spreads develop for protein, nothing extreme, but more than we’ve had in recent years,” he said.

Other factors that may drive the market include exports. Overall U.S. wheat exports currently stand at 382 million bushels (MB), which is down from 397 MB last year. In some of the bigger markets for the U.S., sales to Nigeria are running 50 percent behind. Sales to the Philippines are 16 percent behind while Japan and Mexico are 2-5 percent behind.

Hard red winter wheat sales are down 27 percent from a year ago with 110 MB in sales. Mexico and Nigeria are big buyers that continue to run behind.

“In the African and Middle East region, hard red winter typically can compete, but due to the elevated U.S. prices and a strong U.S. dollar, as well as still ongoing shipments of both Russian and Ukrainian wheat to that part of the world, we continue to struggle to pick up some sales there,” he said.

Hard red spring wheat sales are also at 110 MB in sales, which is 3 percent ahead of a year ago. Sales to Japan and the Philippines continue to run about 18-20 percent behind from a year ago. Sales to Mexico are up 62 percent.

“Mexican millers are finding some of the value in spring wheat. I would expect that same thing to develop in the domestic market,” he said.

Lastly, Peterson feels the market is still going to be driven by international competition. Russia is looking at a very big crop, but there’s starting to be increasing concerns about how much of that they will be able to ship. There’s also still a lot of volatility with the war with Russia and Ukraine.

“One thing that will get more focus going forward is there’s a lot of concern over how much of the 2023 Ukrainian crop will get planted due to the ongoing logistical issues and the shortages of fuel and fertilizer. That could be a more prominent factor over the winter,” he said.

And in Canada, 77 percent of the spring wheat harvest is complete. However, in northern spring wheat areas of Canada, only 50 percent of harvest is done, so it’s still vulnerable to weather issues.

“I would anticipate some volatility in the market in the big picture with some of the financial concerns. But we do have some positive fundamentals that will hopefully play out in terms of better demand that will support prices as we work through the fall,” he concluded.