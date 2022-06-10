Volatility in wheat market likely to continue

A slow start to the planting season due to uncooperative weather and uncertainty with the ongoing Ukraine war with Russia has caused a lot of volatility in the wheat market, and it’s likely to continue.

“As happens most years during the growing season, we get some pretty good volatility in the markets simply because the 2022 crop production story for the season is still being written,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “So when you get some favorable weather it's construed as bearish and we see a sell-off. And then we see some shifts in the forecast and a little more concern about the crop and then we tend to rally again.

“This year we have the added variable of the Russia/Ukraine war and untrustworthy Russian reports,” he continued. “Toward the end of May, Putin was indicating Russia and Turkey were going to help facilitate moving the surplus stocks in Ukrainian export warehouses on to the world market, but he quickly back-tracked on that and blew up some silos in Ukraine, and a lot of the ports are still mined.

“The markets quickly rallied again after that based on pretty low odds that would ever come to reality. Now the market is selling off again based on maybe some more hope that Ukraine can export more of those surplus stocks,” he added. “We’re going to continue to go back and forth on that and the market will, unfortunately, react quite extremely based on those reports.”

Noting the price differential, Peterson said that old and new crop prices have narrowed considerably, so essentially the cash prices being offered in June are within $.05 to

$.15 per bushel to what August or September positions would be. Current cash prices are ranging anywhere from $11.30 to $11.70 a bushel cash for spring wheat across North Dakota.

“Certainly that’s still a historically-high level for this period, but just to illustrate the extreme market volatility, back in mid-May, cash prices had exceeded $13 a bushel, and then we fell off roughly $2 a bushel and now we’ve gained back a little,” he said. “Whether we’ll get back to those price levels, time will tell. It’s probably going to take some shift in the growing season conditions, not just for spring wheat, but for corn or some adverse event for hard red winter.

“I think the market is kind of comfortable now and we need to see some demand come to the forefront. The big key to sustaining these prices going forward, is to see some actual sales come to fruition and not just speculation about future potential,” he added.

Among the growing season factors that are influencing the market right now, first and foremost is the spring wheat planting picture. While there has been some more favorable weather across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota allowing producers to make some progress, planting is still well behind normal, and there’s still a lot of concern about the level of potential prevent plant for spring wheat and how many acres could be lost because of that.

As of June 5, 82 percent of the U.S. crop was planted, up from 73 percent the previous week. Montana and South Dakota are essentially completed with planting. Meanwhile, Minnesota was at 65 percent complete and North Dakota at 74 percent. Both of those states made about 12-15 percent weekly progress right after the Memorial Day rains.

If both states could get close to 90 percent completed by mid-June, it would certainly help ease some of the concerns about the level of loss in potential acres for 2022 prevent plant. June 5 was the final crop insurance date for 100 percent coverage. Each day beyond that there is an incremental loss of coverage. Peterson explained that at current market prices producers are intent to keep planting at least until the 10th or maybe even the 15th of June in the northern areas.

“But there’s no doubt we’re going to fall short in North Dakota and Minnesota on whatever those intended acres were at the early part of May. So that has provided support to the Minneapolis future,” he said, adding that even once the planting discussion is done, then it’s going to be emergence and early development of the crop.

Emergence, thus far, has been quite slow either due to dry soils in some of the western areas, like Montana, or cool, wet conditions in the east where some of the crop was “mudded in.”

“The early growth is going to be key and what happens with temperatures. If we heat up quite quickly on a late-planted crop, that won't be good. The market reaction to weather events is not done even though the delayed planting story will eventually take more of a backseat,” he said.

The other big issue is that the U.S. hard red winter wheat harvest is just getting a good start. Nationally only 5 percent had been harvested as of June 5, which is right on pace with average. Over 36 percent of harvest was complete in Texas and 15 percent in Oklahoma. Even though recent rains have helped stabilize some of the crops in northwest Kansas, parts of Nebraska, and even parts of Montana and South Dakota, the concern now is on the mature wheat. Some of the heavy rains in the forecast could start causing some sprouting issues and delaying harvest.

“That market continues to be quite volatile, too, with concerns about harvest quality causing rallies, and then the weather flipping and we see a sell-off in the market. That’s going to continue,” he said.

As far as quality reports, test weights have been good and the protein has been higher than normal, which was expected due to the drought conditions.

In Canada, similar to the U.S., conditions are dry in the west, but there has been very good planting progress. Too wet conditions in the east has resulted in extremely slow planting progress. As of the end of May, only 40 percent of planting was done in Manitoba and over 75 percent in Saskatchewan. Producers in western areas continue to battle some dry soil conditions and are going to need some timely rains going forward.

While the production story is still being written, the other big issue is demand. The U.S. marketing year wrapped up May 31 and USDA was to give the updated supply and demand estimate on June 10.

“I think there’s a chance they could lower last year’s export number, which would add to the carryover stocks,” Peterson said. “As of the end of May, the U.S. had sold 712 million bushels of all wheat. The goal was 805 million. Obviously, there’s a lag in some of the data and loading, so it will end up higher than that 712 (million), but whether we reach that 805 (million) is the question.”

Hard red spring wheat is at 202 million bushels (MB), close to the goal of 210 MB, and odds are the goal will be reached. Hard red winter wheat is where the concern is with only 275 MB sold, according to Peterson, noting the goal was 320 MB.

Flipping into the 2022 marketing year, which started June 1, sales continue to run behind a year ago, as well. All wheat sales on the books were 125 MB. That compares to 198 MB last year. Hard red spring wheat is doing best with 40 MB in sales. Hard red winter is at 30 MB and soft red winter is at 28 MB. All those classes are running behind a year ago.

Going forward, Peterson said the war with Russia and Ukraine is still going to be a critical factor.

“Russia is still touting that they’re going to be able to surpass some of the current export projections for them and they have a pretty good crop in the making. There are also reports that Russia is stealing some of the Ukrainian supplies and exporting them under the Russian flag. Now Turkey is involved in trying to facilitate some of the Ukraine exports, as well,” he said.

“There are a lot of unknowns, but if those stories turn out to be too optimistic, then we’re going to need to see more of the big world buyers in Africa and the Middle East finally come to the U.S. and make some purchases,” he continued. “Right now, our prices remain $1 and, in some cases, even $1.50 to $2 above similar qualities of wheat in the world market. Even U.S. spring wheat, relative to Canadian spring wheat, is 20-40 cents a bushel more expensive on export offers. That’s going to be the dilemma…we need further strengthening in world wheat prices if the U.S. market is to capture more sales.”

The one thing with demand at these price levels is that it’s not very deep because buyers are just trying to meet their nearby needs and they don’t want to be overly long at these price levels.

“Similarly, export companies are reluctant to really get aggressive on making a lot of sales at these price levels not knowing if they’ll be able to purchase it from producers at these levels. And with our own planting situation, just how much of the crop will get planted? What’s going to be the early growth season?” he said.

“I think the story is that it’s very positive to see better planting progress in recent weeks and customers are pleased to see U.S. producers holding strong to try to continue to plant the crop even though it’s later than usual. But there’s no question that volatility will remain over the short-term just with the big variables in the market right now,” he concluded.

