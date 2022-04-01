Volatility, uncertainty in spring wheat market

In the overall wheat market, in general, volatility and uncertainty continues to reign supreme.
“There have been some pretty dramatic moves in either direction over the last few weeks,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission, in late March. “That’s due to the time of the year, transitioning from old crop to new crop, but more importantly, the uncertainty with the Ukrainian situation. And it’s not only what’s going to happen with nearby deliveries, but also what percent of the crops are going to get planted this year, and what will be available for exports.
“And similarly, what’s going to happen with Russia, not so much because the country is getting ripped up by war, but just economically and physically,” he continued. “What are they going to be able to export?”
The market sees this and considers it, and when there seems to be some hope of a potential resolution ending the conflict, the markets back off some. And then, when it looks like it’s not going to be resolved any time soon, the markets kind of rally. That kind of volatility can be expected in the market for a little while yet.
At the end of March, one of the other big global issues that played into the market was some significant COVID outbreaks in China to the point of having to lock down some significant cities and population centers.
“We’ve seen oil and energy decrease in value, and with that, just what is the outlook for consumption and trade?” he asked.
Other factors in play over the last couple weeks include drought conditions in hard red winter wheat areas paired against forecasted and received moisture.
Lastly, another factor that’s causing some volatility or uncertainty in the market is speculation over 2022 U.S hard red spring wheat plantings.
To show just how volatile the market has been, current cash bids for 14 protein spring wheat is about $10 on average. Peterson pointed out there have been highs of $10.25 and also bids that have dropped to the upper $9 range, around $9.80 or so.
Looking at the Minneapolis Cash Index prices, which is an average of spring wheat values across the four-state region, prices were about $9.36 per bushel back on Feb. 25. Prices reached a peak of $11.22 on March 7, then saw a sell-off in mid-March when they were down to $9.94. And as of March 25, prices were back up to $10.56. That’s around a $2 range over the last few weeks.
“Obviously, it’s created some pricing opportunities for producers who may have been sitting on some old crop. But it’s also probably added another layer of uncertainty to both buyers and sellers as to where prices are going to go,” he said.
“Hard red winter wheat endured that a bit more. There was a period where elevators went to no bid, so if you’re looking to sell, you had some pretty uncertain values, and were largely dependent on elevators being able to hedge on a deferred futures price,” he continued. “They’ve had a similar level of volatility of a $2 range over the last period. In early March, hard red winter wheat was at a 40-cent per bushel premium to hard red spring wheat on the cash index, but that has backed off a bit lately.”
Peterson noted that the big factor that needs to come to fruition with more documented evidence is wheat sales in the Middle East and North Africa region, which are typically dominated by the Black Sea wheat sources. More confirmation of sales to the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Australia and other sources are needed. There has been a little of that, but probably not to the degree that’s needed to really put some sustained support in the market.
Looking at the current export sales pace, all U.S. wheat exports totaled 690 million bushels (MB) as of March 17. That’s off 26 percent from last year. USDA was projecting that year-to-year wheat sales would be down 20 percent, so they’re running a little behind USDA’s projections.
“Hopefully we’ll see some of these bigger wheat buyers in the Middle East and parts of Africa lock up some purchases of U.S. wheat to fill the void. I think we will see that once we get a little more stability in the market,” Peterson said.
Hard red winter wheat sales total 276 MB. That’s off 11 percent from a year ago. USDA projected sales would be down 6 percent, so sales are a little behind.
Hard red spring wheat sales totaled 191 MB, which is down 30 percent from a year ago. USDA estimated sales would be down 28 percent, so it’s closer in line with those projections.
“I think with a little shift in the pricing spreads between hard red winter and hard red spring, hopefully we’ll see some additional demand come to hard red spring wheat, whether it be U.S. domestic mill demand or on the export side,” he said.
One other factor that’s been creating some uncertainty in the market and volatility in prices is a significant delay in rail freight, even to the point where some mills have had to shut down for a period.
“It seems to be a bit more acute on the feed side. Some fully-loaded unit trains of corn have been sitting idle, so some feedlots have had to scramble to try and get some of their needs covered,” he said. “That seems to be easing a bit, but certainly that does not benefit the producer on this end who pays the freight bills, or the buyers on the other end who are looking to keep their mills or feedlots operating.”
Peterson explained the market volatility is still being driven by the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea region.
“What is going to be the dynamic going forward in terms of customers typically reliant on that region,” he said. “Where and to what level are they going to find replacement sources of wheat?”
Drought conditions are another issue impacting the market. In the first part of April, USDA will restart its weekly crop condition reports. The latest report out of Kansas indicates that about 36 percent of the crop is rated in poor-to-very poor condition and just 25 percent in good-to-excellent condition. Oklahoma is in tough shape, as well as parts of Texas. In Montana, another important producer of hard red winter wheat, close to 60 percent of the crop was rated poor-to-very poor, and just 20 percent good-to-excellent as of the end of February. That compares to a year ago when Montana had 11 percent poor-to-very poor and 70 percent good-to-excellent. Kansas has picked up some moisture in a recent snowfall event and some rain, but it’s tended to benefit the central eastern part, but western areas have also picked up some moisture.
Some of the extended forecasts don’t show a significant shift but still call for limited chances for moisture, according to Peterson, adding that forecasts for moisture look a little better in mid- to late April for the northern U.S. spring wheat region.
“We need that to happen in reality as we’re quite dry in our western area and it’s pretty concerning this early in the year, especially on the heels of what we went through last year,” he said.