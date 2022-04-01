Volatility, uncertainty in spring wheat market

In the overall wheat market, in general, volatility and uncertainty continues to reign supreme.

“There have been some pretty dramatic moves in either direction over the last few weeks,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission, in late March. “That’s due to the time of the year, transitioning from old crop to new crop, but more importantly, the uncertainty with the Ukrainian situation. And it’s not only what’s going to happen with nearby deliveries, but also what percent of the crops are going to get planted this year, and what will be available for exports.

“And similarly, what’s going to happen with Russia, not so much because the country is getting ripped up by war, but just economically and physically,” he continued. “What are they going to be able to export?”

The market sees this and considers it, and when there seems to be some hope of a potential resolution ending the conflict, the markets back off some. And then, when it looks like it’s not going to be resolved any time soon, the markets kind of rally. That kind of volatility can be expected in the market for a little while yet.

At the end of March, one of the other big global issues that played into the market was some significant COVID outbreaks in China to the point of having to lock down some significant cities and population centers.

“We’ve seen oil and energy decrease in value, and with that, just what is the outlook for consumption and trade?” he asked.