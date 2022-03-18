War in Ukraine causing volatile wheat market

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the wheat market has been on a wild ride of its own.
“The wheat market is still a volatile market due to the continued situation in Ukraine with the Russian invasion. Those are two large wheat producing and exporting countries, so that has a big effect on the markets,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
After jumping up quickly in the first couple weeks of the invasion, prices have actually come down a bit. Spring wheat traded at a high of just below $12, and as of March 14, when Olson provided her observations, the futures were in the mid-$10 range.
“But still, almost every day it’s double-digit gains or losses, so we’re seeing wide swings in either direction,” she said, adding that cash prices around the region were around $9.40-$9.85. A couple weeks before, prices were close to $11.
“We’ve seen elevators, just because of the volatility in the market, most of them are using either the July futures market or many have moved on to September now for their cash bids, just because of the volatile situation, and it eases delivery concerns, as well.”
Looking at the winter wheat classes, Olson noted there’s been even more volatility in those markets, mostly due to the fact that those would be the classes of wheat that are more competitive with the Black Sea wheat. Also, the drought in the U.S. hard red winter wheat region is another reason for the volatility.
“We’ve seen prices there, though, come down, as well. For a while prices got so high that some elevators weren't even offering a bid for producers and there was limited buying,” she said. “At one point, the winter wheat classes were at a nearly $2 premium to spring wheat, but that has narrowed considerably.”
In regard to the hard red winter wheat crop, as mentioned in previous articles, it’s been very dry in that region resulting in condition ratings continuing to drop. As of mid-March only 24 percent of the Kansas crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, while only 15 percent in Oklahoma and 7 percent in Texas were rated in good-to-excellent condition.
“They continue to report very low soil moisture. As we know with winter wheat, it tends to go through a lot of stress and sometimes can come out of it and produce a decent crop. We’ll see what happens, but right now it’s a concerning situation down there,” she said.
But the big focus continues to be on Ukraine and Russia. Olson pointed out that Ukraine has officially banned exports on most commodities in an effort to try and maintain supplies for their own domestic consumption. Russia is still exporting, she added, although, looking at the volumes recently, they continue to decline.
“I think many do expect their exports to drop due to shipping issues and also sanctions put on that country,” she said.
The March WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) incorporated some of those changes. USDA reduced exports from Ukraine by 150 million bushels (MB), bringing the new export estimate to 735 MB. For Russia, USDA reduced their export forecast by 110 MB, bringing their new estimate to just under 1.2 billion bushels (BB).
“As of now, Europe has picked up some of that export slack, specifically France has been exporting more wheat,” she said. “It’s also expected that Australian exports will be higher and exports from India will be higher, as well.”
Also in the WASDE report, the Australian production number was adjusted higher again to a new record of 1.3 BB.
Looking at U.S. numbers, supplies were lowered by 5 MB this month due to a decline in spring wheat imports, going from 129 MB to 124 MB. Exports from the U.S. were lowered by 10 MB with lower exports for soft red winter and hard red winter wheat.
U.S. ending stocks were up 5 MB to 653 MB, which is still 23 percent lower than last year.
Due to the decline in spring wheat imports of 5 MB, ending stocks dropped by 5 MB, as well, from 129 MB to 124 MB. That's down 47 percent on the year.
USDA did not change the U.S. spring wheat export forecast, which is still at 205 MB. In terms of spring wheat sales, for the week ending March 11, the U.S. had about 6 MB in new sales, which was over half of total wheat exports. Spring wheat was the leading class of exports. The bulk of it was sold to the Philippines, Mexico, and Japan.
Total U.S. wheat sales now stand at 185 MB, which is only 20 MB away from USDA’s estimate.
Canadian export sales are down 40 percent compared to last year.
Olson also noted that China’s winter wheat crop is in tough shape and potentially could be the worst in history, so that’s something to watch.
“In general, we’re seeing a lot of countries limiting or proposing to limit wheat exports, including a couple of the Black Sea countries, Argentina, and a few other countries are also potentially limiting their exports in order to protect their own domestic supplies,” he said.
“Going forward, the volatility is going to remain. We just don't know how much the Russian exports will be affected,” she added. “Another big question is whether Ukraine will be able to harvest its 2022 wheat crop. That situation will continue to weigh on the market. In the meantime, the March 31 Prospective Planting Report will at least give us an idea of acreage intentions.”