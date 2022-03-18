War in Ukraine causing volatile wheat market

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the wheat market has been on a wild ride of its own.

“The wheat market is still a volatile market due to the continued situation in Ukraine with the Russian invasion. Those are two large wheat producing and exporting countries, so that has a big effect on the markets,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

After jumping up quickly in the first couple weeks of the invasion, prices have actually come down a bit. Spring wheat traded at a high of just below $12, and as of March 14, when Olson provided her observations, the futures were in the mid-$10 range.

“But still, almost every day it’s double-digit gains or losses, so we’re seeing wide swings in either direction,” she said, adding that cash prices around the region were around $9.40-$9.85. A couple weeks before, prices were close to $11.

“We’ve seen elevators, just because of the volatility in the market, most of them are using either the July futures market or many have moved on to September now for their cash bids, just because of the volatile situation, and it eases delivery concerns, as well.”

Looking at the winter wheat classes, Olson noted there’s been even more volatility in those markets, mostly due to the fact that those would be the classes of wheat that are more competitive with the Black Sea wheat. Also, the drought in the U.S. hard red winter wheat region is another reason for the volatility.