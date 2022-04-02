War in Ukraine pushing sunflower prices higher

It’s been over a month since Russia began its war against Ukraine, upsetting many commodity markets, including sunflower. Entering into its second month, the war continues to influence the market in a big way.

“The Russia/Ukraine war continues to be the main market mover for most commodities,” commented John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association (NSA) executive director, in the March 28 NSA newsletter. “In a typical year, Ukraine and Russia account for about 75-80 percent of global sunflower meal and sunflower oil trade.”

But the war has created a great deal of uncertainty and price volatility as it has forced the closure of Black Sea ports and importers of sunflower are unsure if and/or when those ports will reopen and deliveries will begin again.

“Ukraine’s exports are shut down and it is not known when trade might resume. As a result, buyers are scrambling to find alternative vegetable oils to replace Ukrainian sunflower oil,” Sandbakken explained. “This will be a challenge in a market that has been facing tight supplies even before the events in Ukraine.”

As stated earlier, the war has had a major impact on sunflower prices. Sandbakken noted that nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices have moved 20 percent higher since the beginning of the war. Since Feb. 24, prices have increased by $4.60-$6 per hundredweight (cwt.) and, he added, the region’s crush plants are trading in a range of $37.40-$38.00.