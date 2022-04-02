War in Ukraine pushing sunflower prices higher

It’s been over a month since Russia began its war against Ukraine, upsetting many commodity markets, including sunflower. Entering into its second month, the war continues to influence the market in a big way.
“The Russia/Ukraine war continues to be the main market mover for most commodities,” commented John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association (NSA) executive director, in the March 28 NSA newsletter. “In a typical year, Ukraine and Russia account for about 75-80 percent of global sunflower meal and sunflower oil trade.”
But the war has created a great deal of uncertainty and price volatility as it has forced the closure of Black Sea ports and importers of sunflower are unsure if and/or when those ports will reopen and deliveries will begin again.
“Ukraine’s exports are shut down and it is not known when trade might resume. As a result, buyers are scrambling to find alternative vegetable oils to replace Ukrainian sunflower oil,” Sandbakken explained. “This will be a challenge in a market that has been facing tight supplies even before the events in Ukraine.”
As stated earlier, the war has had a major impact on sunflower prices. Sandbakken noted that nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices have moved 20 percent higher since the beginning of the war. Since Feb. 24, prices have increased by $4.60-$6 per hundredweight (cwt.) and, he added, the region’s crush plants are trading in a range of $37.40-$38.00.
“Nearby prices are approaching the record high of $38.80 set in 2011,” he said. “Since the Russian invasion, new crop prices have increased 15 percent adding $4.15-$5.15 per hundredweight.
“Current new crop prices have passed the previous record high of $30.50 set in 2008 and are trading in a range of $31.75-$32.75 cash and $31.05-$32.90 for Act of God (AOG) contracts for 2022 production,” he added.
Looking at prices at the regional crush plants, as of March 28, NuSun sunflower was listed at $37.50 per cwt. at the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in April. At the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., the April delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $37.40.
High-oleic sunflower prices at ADM in Enderlin were listed at $38 for April delivery. At Cargill in West Fargo, the price of high-oleic sunflower for April delivery was $37.90
Sandbakken also noted that 2022 new crop prices at the crush plants continued to stay above $30. At ADM Enderlin, as of March 28, the price was $31.75 cash and $31.05 with an AOG for 2022 new crop NuSun sunflower, while at Cargill West Fargo the price was $31.80 cash and $31.300 with an AOG.
High-oleic 2022 new crop prices were $32.80 cash and $32.30 with an AOG at West Fargo, and $32.75 cash and $32.05 with an AOG at Enderlin. Elsewhere in North Dakota, the Pingree plant was offering $32.45 for 2022 new crop high-oleic sunflower and Hebron was offering $31.75 per cwt.
Other than the ongoing war in Ukraine, the next big thing the market will react to is USDA’s Planting Intentions Report, which comes out March 31 (after deadline for this article). USDA will also be releasing its Quarterly Stocks Report on March 31.
“Market watchers will be anxious to see if the recent surge in new crop prices are encouraging U.S. farmers to increase sunflower acres in 2022 to help replace some of the oil output that will be lost from the Black Sea trade disruptions,” Sandbakken concluded.