Weather directing spring wheat market

With soaring temperatures and little or sporadic rain in the Northern Plains, and cooler, wet conditions further south, it’s not surprising that weather continues to drive the wheat market in recent weeks.

“(Since the start of June) we’ve seen a lot of strength just due to the very hot and dry conditions in the spring wheat region,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “And down in the far southern hard red winter wheat region where they’ve been trying harvest, it has been raining, which has been delaying harvest progress there.”

As an example of the effect of the weather on the market, on June 7, when Olson gave her report, the market closed down more than 20 cents on the Minneapolis futures.

“So we dipped below $8 today, and that’s mainly due to at least perceived better forecasts for the next few days,” she said. “That puts our cash prices between $7.20 and $7.50.”

Looking at the winter wheat situation, in contrast to what the spring wheat region has been seeing, that region has been cool and wet and that’s been delaying harvest. Although producers there are pretty much just getting started in Texas and Oklahoma, they’re way behind with harvest because of those weather conditions.

So far, the projection this year for the hard red winter wheat crop is calling for higher yields and lower protein.

“The bigger concern, specifically in this region, is with the spring wheat conditions,” Olson said. “During the first week in June in North Dakota, temperatures were 10-15 degrees above normal. Many areas reached triple digits and set records. Along with that it was windy and very limited rainfall.”