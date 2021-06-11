Weather directing spring wheat market

With soaring temperatures and little or sporadic rain in the Northern Plains, and cooler, wet conditions further south, it’s not surprising that weather continues to drive the wheat market in recent weeks.
“(Since the start of June) we’ve seen a lot of strength just due to the very hot and dry conditions in the spring wheat region,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “And down in the far southern hard red winter wheat region where they’ve been trying harvest, it has been raining, which has been delaying harvest progress there.”
As an example of the effect of the weather on the market, on June 7, when Olson gave her report, the market closed down more than 20 cents on the Minneapolis futures.
“So we dipped below $8 today, and that’s mainly due to at least perceived better forecasts for the next few days,” she said. “That puts our cash prices between $7.20 and $7.50.”
Looking at the winter wheat situation, in contrast to what the spring wheat region has been seeing, that region has been cool and wet and that’s been delaying harvest. Although producers there are pretty much just getting started in Texas and Oklahoma, they’re way behind with harvest because of those weather conditions.
So far, the projection this year for the hard red winter wheat crop is calling for higher yields and lower protein.
“The bigger concern, specifically in this region, is with the spring wheat conditions,” Olson said. “During the first week in June in North Dakota, temperatures were 10-15 degrees above normal. Many areas reached triple digits and set records. Along with that it was windy and very limited rainfall.”
Although some areas caught a half-inch or 1-2 inches of rain, those were very isolated.
“We’re just not getting that widespread moisture, and then the heat stress now lately has producers concerned,” she added. “The common thought is that rain is needed now as producers are starting to see that heat pushing crop development ahead and taking away yield potential.”
Olson pointed out that some of the wheat that’s in really bad shape now is not going to recover. Other areas, however, could have a chance at a decent crop if they can get some moisture.
“But one rain event isn't going to fix this. We just have no subsoil moisture, so we need consistent rains,” she said.
USDA released its updated crop progress report on June 7, which showed that 90 percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop has emerged. But the report is still showing that in portions of Montana and North Dakota the crop has not emerged yet and condition ratings declined the first week in June. The report indicated that just 38 percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 82 percent a year ago and is the lowest rating since 1988.
In North Dakota, the spring wheat crop was rated 32 percent good-to-excellent and 30 percent poor-to-very poor.
“Condition ratings dropped in every state, but Minnesota’s wheat crop was rated very high at 72 percent good-to-excellent, so it is pretty variable across the region,” she said.
Olson also noted that Canada has similar concerns with weather and its wheat crop, although they have had more moisture events in recent weeks. But, similar to the Northern Plains in the U.S., they’ve also had hot, windy conditions that have sucked a lot of that moisture out of the soil already. So while Canada may be in better condition, they still need consistent moisture for their crop, too.
Although a lot of the focus lately has been on the U.S. and Canadian crops, there have not been many issues elsewhere. There is some talk of hot, dry conditions in parts of Kazakhstan and Russia, but it’s not widespread, according to Olson. Elsewhere, Australia is seeing really good crop conditions.
“Producers are finishing planting and they’ve had good moisture, and production prospects there are looking fairly good,” she said.
Looking at demand, in the last weekly sales report for the 2020-21 marketing year, which ended May 31, it showed negative sales for the week, which is not unusual with those sales being moved to the next marketing year, Olson pointed out. Total new crop sales for the U.S. were recorded at just under 15 million bushels (MB), with about 4 MB of those being hard red spring wheat.
U.S. wheat sales for the marketing year that just ended included 285 MB for spring wheat and about 270 MB of that had been shipped. USDA won’t actually release the final numbers for another week or so as there are usually some adjustments. At this time it’s looking to be similar to last year’s sales.
The top five buyers have been the Philippines, Japan, China, Taiwan and Mexico.
“For spring wheat there’s not much else to say. The majority of the focus has been on the weather. It does look like temperatures might pull back a bit this week and there is a chance of precipitation, but we’ll just have to keep watching that crop,” Olson said. “It’s all about weather, weather, weather.”