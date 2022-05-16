Weather, planting progress influences soybean market

Cool, wet weather through April and early May was slowing planting progress for soybeans and influencing the market.

“Weather is the key factor in the soybean market, as well as planting progress,” commented Allison Thompson, commodity broker and market analyst at The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on May 9, adding that the forecast for the week was calling for warmer temperatures, but also the possibility of more showers across the region.

“We should see planting progress through this next week,” she said. “I think the thing that’s hurting soybeans a little bit is some talk of shifting of acres (from corn to soybeans). If (farmers) do end up moving to soybeans, that could be somewhat bearish to the market, especially when we’re looking at the weather forecast.”

Besides that, the next big factor for the market to consider was an upcoming USDA supply and demand report on May 12. Thompson pointed out that weekly sales have been really strong for exports.

“With this last week’s sales, we did hit 100 percent of USDA’s current export estimate for this year, so it’s probably a good chance that USDA will increase exports for old crop in the report,” she said. “So it should be pretty friendly for old crop.”

For new crop, producers are intending to plant 91 million acres this year and are looking at an estimated 51 bushels per acre.

“So demand should remain strong. But again, it depends on how they view this Russia/Ukraine (war) and what that does to soybean demand,” she said.

Another outside market factor that’s had an effect on the soybean market is what’s happening in the edible oil market. Thompson explained that that market “took off” since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and it’s just continued since.

“Palm oil supplies and export bans have been going on around the world, but we’ve really seen palm oil fall back here over the last week with Malaysian export bans easing (somewhat),” she said, adding that has meant there’s less use for soy oil as a substitute. “(The soy oil market) has been following that edible oil market substantially and that’s been the leader down here lately.

So that’s another thing that's worth keeping an eye on in the near-term – just how that oil market is going.”

At this time, Thompson said there weren’t any factors in South America that were having a big impact on the soybean market. Their soybean crop “is done,” and the crop is pretty well known and been factored into the market. She felt USDA could maybe take a few more bushels off of the South American soybean crop, but going forward it will be interesting to see how the dry weather there has affected beans and corn. If that dry weather continues to be the case, that could impact their planting of their second crop soybeans.

“We know that their yields are off last year, just with it being dry, so it could definitely happen again, especially as they’re going into the dry season now,” she said. “It’s definitely something worth keeping an eye on, but in the near-term, I don’t think it’s necessarily going to impact us directly.”

Turning her attention to local prices, Thompson said old crop prices have fallen off some and basis has been widening out. At The Money Farm, Thompson noted they did a lot of pricing earlier.

“For soybeans we’ve had really decent basis opportunities for our area. We’ve seen them cycle -10 cents under, which is phenomenal. Usually we’re sitting around $1.30 for new crop, so to see 10, even 20-30 cents under, we actually grew out of locking out our basis, and now that’s kind of widened out again,” she said.

“We’ve seen futures fall off their highs, so if we test highs again, for both corn and soybeans, we’ll need a friendly USDA report, late planting to continue and obviously tight supplies to continue,” she said, adding that the high on soybeans for new crop was $15.55 in late February.

As of May 9, the price was $14.45 for new crop, about a dollar lower than that high.

“It’s nothing to get too excited about right now, but again, if weather continues, I think weather is going to be the big thing in the near-term and we’ll see what USDA ends up doing with supply and demand,” she added.

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of May 9, the February cash price for soybeans was $15.51 and basis was -45 cents under. The September 2022 futures price was listed at $14.46 and basis was at -24 cents under.

Going forward, Thompson feels that outside markets are probably going to impact the commodity prices, as well.

“The U.S. dollar has been high and, obviously, the energy markets remain pretty volatile, too. That does affect our biofuel markets including soy oil and ethanol,” she said. “Those are other big things that will have a global impact going forward, and global headlines at the moment are definitely going to keep things volatile, as well, besides the things we’d be normally looking at as well like the weather and planting progress.”

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Farm & Ranch Guide. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.