Wheat futures markets challenge new contract highs

During the month of August, spring wheat prices have kept moving higher, and ass the ongoing drought continues to take its toll on this year’s spring wheat crop, it has also helped to push prices higher.

“We’ve seen all three futures markets for wheat push toward new contract highs, but as we approached the middle part of August we’ve seen a little bit of consolidation, and that’s to be expected as the market is trying to work higher on a shorter crop, “ said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “When it gets the perception that things are worse than they realize, they get a pretty sharp run-up and then you get some reality set in that maybe things aren’t quite as severe as they thought and set back.

“Nonetheless, all three futures markets haven’t held at the new contract levels,” he continued. “For Minneapolis wheat, $9.44 was the previous high. For September futures, we broke the $9.50 range, but now we’ve slipped back below that. The test will be if we can take it to that next level higher.”

What’s driving the market is that in early August USDA came out with its August production report, as well as its supply and demand report, which had bullish U.S. numbers. But probably even more bullish or price supportive were numbers from the world front, namely a 24 percent reduction in the Canadian crop and about a 15 percent reduction in the Russian crop since July, according to Peterson.

“While the market was anticipating some cuts, I think they were surprised by the level of reduction that USDA made,” he said.