Not a whole lot has changed in the wheat market in recent weeks as the Great Lakes are still closed and spring planting is still weeks away.

“We’re still seeing futures prices trading in that same price range as we did two weeks ago. We really haven’t gotten much higher than today (Feb. 13) when we were at $9.30 for March futures,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Obviously, I think that’s a bit frustrating for producers wanting to sell, but it’s really not too surprising just given the lack of news that we have, and also slow export demand.

“On the other hand,” she continued, “if we look at the Kansas City wheat futures, we’ve definitely seen more upward price movement for hard red winter wheat. In fact, the premium has narrowed quite a bit, so right now hard red spring wheat barely has a 20-cent premium over Kansas City. That compares to 50 cents just a couple weeks ago.”

Local cash prices range from $8.40 to $8.85.

The main thing behind that is still the crop conditions and the dry conditions in the hard red winter wheat region. Earlier this month, updated crop progress reports showed that in Oklahoma, for example, only 17 percent of the hard red wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition. That was a drop of 21 points from the previous report. In Kansas, only 21 percent is rated good-to-excellent, which is actually higher than the previous report, but obviously still quite low. Looking at the ratings for the other winter wheat states, ratings are anywhere from 14-22 percent in good-to-excellent condition. So, overall, very low ratings.

“It looks like the weather forecast for the near-term remains to be dry and so that’s definitely helped the prices go up a little bit there,” Olson said.

Also, there is the fact that India is still talking about potentially extending their wheat export ban, which makes the market a little nervous. And then there’s still the Russia/Ukraine situation where there’s been some increased aggression in that region recently, which always gets the markets excited about potential exports.

On Feb. 8, USDA released its February World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. There were no changes to the spring wheat supply and demand numbers in the report and there were just a few minor changes to the complete U.S. wheat supply and demand. USDA did reduce domestic food use just slightly from 977 million bushels (MB) to 975 MB, which is still a record for food use.

Exports were not changed and remained at an estimated 775 MB, and ending stocks came in at 568 MB, just slightly higher than last month but actually below pre-report expectations.

“Our stocks are the lowest in almost 15 years,” she said.

USDA did make a few changes in the world numbers. The Australian wheat production was raised up to 38 million metric tons (MMT), which would be their third-consecutive record crop, and USDA also raised its estimate for Russian wheat production to 92 MMT, which would also be another record.

“Obviously, those two countries export a lot of wheat and, again, that record production weighs on prices,” she said. “That is one thing that we’ve been seeing, with the high production in Russia, their wheat prices have dropped even further recently and, in fact, their exports in January were close to a record. So that obviously weighs on world prices.

“But at the same time, anytime you see increased aggression over there against Ukraine, that mitigates that price movement a little bit because the markets still remain sensitive to anything in that region that could potentially disrupt wheat exports,” she added.

On the demand side, U.S wheat export sales the first two weeks of February weren’t too aggressive with only about 5 MB in sales in each of the past two sales reports. Total current U.S. wheat sales compared to last year are down 6 percent. The biggest driver there is the hard red winter wheat class, whose export sales are down 35 percent.

Hard red spring wheat export sales were up 5 percent. The Philippines remains the largest customer of hard red spring wheat this year, but sales to that country are down almost 30 percent. On the other hand, Mexico is now the second-largest market for U.S. hard red spring wheat, Exports there are almost double what they were a year ago.

Another highlight of domestic demand, which has been quite strong, is that the WASDE numbers for domestic food use is a record. There was also a report that flour production for 2022 actually reached an all-time high of 430 million hundredweight.

“So that indicates strong domestic demand. Over the past few years, we’ve definitely seen a return to consumption of specifically healthy wheat foods,” Olson said. “We’ve battled things in the past like low carb diets and other things and we’ve kind of rebounded from that and domestic use is pretty strong for wheat, so that’s a positive on the demand side.

“Other than that, the market is just continuing to watch the weather up here, as well, and hopefully, we’ll eventually get out of the winter season,” she added. “We are still technically in a drought up here, so watching what happens here and in Canada will become increasingly important.”