Wheat market doldrums approach as does year end

The spring wheat market was hitting the end of the year doldrums in late December, as it typically does during the holiday season and with the Great Lakes frozen and export shipments slowing.

“It’s not that prices aren’t changing, but the market is a little lackluster, so we seem stuck in a trading range,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We have some down days and then some up days and we’ll see a little more strength. Hopefully those up days can continue to win out.”

In the weeks before Christmas, Peterson noted global fears of the new Omicron variant of COVID were putting a little negative sentiment in the markets. That was evident with more shutdowns internationally, especially in Europe where some countries were initiating lockdowns for periods of 2-3 weeks.

“That changes the psyche of the market,” he said. “Obviously, here in the U.S. that’s a concern too, even though it’s now just conjecture and not a reality yet. We’ll see how deep an impact that has on the market or if we begin to shake off some of those concerns. Nonetheless, the market is seeing a bit of weakness.”

That said, Peterson feels that globally there are still a lot of very positive fundamentals. For example, in USDA’s updated December supply and demand reports, the numbers show record world wheat usage and trade, indicating there’s definitely a lot of demand there.

“It's a matter of who will meet that demand,” he said. “Through the first half of the 2021 marketing year, which ended at the end of November, the U.S. has been the highest priced wheat in world markets, so our export sales have been sluggish. But Russia’s export tax continues to increase, and there’s talk that they’re going to lower their quota on exports a bit more after the first of the year.”