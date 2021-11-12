Wheat market falls from end of October rally

The wheat market has come down from its lofty heights of over $10 a bushel in October and early November, but it’s hard to scoff at local cash prices that are still in the mid-$9 range.

One development with the recent spike to higher prices was that buyers kind of balked at the market run-up, according to Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“Toward the end of October, we had a pretty good rally in futures going, with December Minneapolis trading to a high of $10.86 in early November,” he said. “Then we saw a pretty rapid selloff down to about $10.10, so we lost about 75 cents in a few days. But we’re still higher than we were at harvest.”

Peterson pointed to a number of factors that contributed to the decline, but probably the bigger reality was that for the level of price run-up, the demand just wasn't there to support it, at least in the short-term. Not just in Minneapolis wheat, but overall U.S. wheat.

“On exports, we’ve been challenged pretty hard. And I think rail freight costs, especially with fuel prices the way they are, they’re starting to bite into the market, as well,” he said. “Some of the commercials also likely let go of their stocks that producers delivered at harvest time but hadn’t priced. They probably viewed that as an opportunity to move some of those stocks. And there likely was some increased producer selling at those elevated cash levels to take advantage of that opportunity.”

As the dust has settled, prices and the market have stabilized some. Minneapolis December, Peterson noted, seems to want to hold above that $10 level. But one thing that’s happened is there was a significant inverse in the market, meaning the December futures had gotten to a 25-30 cents a bushel premium to the March futures, and so there was some talk of some increased interest in deliveries that might take place in December futures.