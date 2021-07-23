Wheat market rallies on diminishing crop condition

As the condition of the wheat crop continues to spiral downward under pressure of ongoing drought and triple-digit temperatures, wheat prices have rallied upward.
“Since the first week of July, the Minneapolis futures have gone up 70 cents. The futures market for spring wheat has been a very positive factor from the perspective of prices for producers,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Unfortunately, the driving factor behind the higher values in the market has been continued hot, dry weather, which has been significantly warmer than normal. It’s not unusual to get upper 90s and triple-degree temps in the Northern Plains in late July and early August, but to have it this early in the growing cycle and for this many days has really been what’s been detrimental to the crop.”
Those production concerns, along with increasing customer uncertainty about at what price they’ll have to pay to cover their milling needs for the coming year, as well as whether there will even be availability as the year goes on, has really added another level of support to the market.
“Obviously, producers have been through these cycles before, so they understand that at some level there’s going to be a rationing of demand,” he said. “At what level that is varies according to which segment of the industry you talk to. But certainly in the short run until more is known about potential yields, quality of the harvest, and producer selling attitudes, there definitely seems to be support under the market.”
Peterson noted the big factor that has taken the market to this new price level is concern for the Canadian crop, which since late June has been hit hard by hot temperatures and also grasshoppers. There are parts of Montana that are also getting inundated with grasshoppers and doing significant crop damage, and not just to wheat, but all crops in general.
“July is known as being the weather market and early on it was corn and soybean weather concerns that were driving it and now wheat seems to be in the lead position,” he said.
Another new variable in the market is that USDA came out with its first official production outlook for the U.S. spring wheat crop, which was based on a survey of producers and did not include in-field sampling. USDA’s projected yield for the U.S. spring wheat crop is 30.7 bushels per acre. That’s down from 48.6 bushels last year and the trend line average of 45-46 bushels per acre.
“The thing to keep in mind is that much of the trade wasn’t expecting quite that sharp of a cut initially. Most were holding in that mid-30 bushel per acre range, based on decent crop conditions in Minnesota, some parts of North Dakota, and even the Montana crop in June,” he said. “Obviously, it reflects the level of devastation in the fields that producers are seeing is more than the trade was anticipating.”
Based on the current level of 3 percent in abandoned acres, the total U.S. hard red spring wheat crop is projected at 305 million bushels (MB), which would be down more than 40 percent from a year ago, according to the latest USDA report. Some analysts feel this will be the lowest yield estimate of the year, since a lot of the damage was already done by the time the survey was taken in early July for a significant portion of the U.S. hard red spring wheat crop, and they feel it was overstated by USDA.
“If weather turns around for some of the later, crops you could see a scenario where in some of those fields yields could go slightly higher in upcoming reports, but I think the stretch of heat around the middle part of July probably limits that recovery,” he said.
“The other factor is, will a higher yield estimate by USDA, industry tours, or even actual harvest reports really change production significantly, and the odds are probably not,” he continued. “Any higher yield forecasts will likely be offset by accounting for abandoned acres, as USDA is currently expecting only about a 3 percent abandonment of planted acres, meaning 97 percent of the planted acres will be harvested.”
Looking at other major drought years, in 1988 about 22 percent was not harvested and in 2002 14 percent was abandoned and in 2017 it was 7 percent. We may not get those adjusted numbers until the end of September once producers have certified their acres and insurance claims are accounted for.
“It’s going to create a big market unknown until we get that data, but I think the market is already factoring in the level of abandoned acres will be notably higher than the current 3 percent,” Peterson said. “I don’t think it will be as high as the 22 percent in 1988 simply because seeding technology is changed. We have better crop rotations, so typically those crops get a better foot hold initially.
“This year the intensity and duration of the drought has trumped some of that. That’s probably why in 2017 we saw only 7 percent abandonment – just because of better seeding technology and the drought had a much smaller geographical footprint,” he continued. “Certainly we have pretty good odds we’ll be close to 10 percent or even higher this year in terms of abandoned acres as the need for hay is so strong and parts of North Dakota had little to no yield potential by late June already.”
Supply is just one side of the equation, however, and that’s been the price supportive side with the weather concerns so far. The next level of the equation is demand.
On July 12, USDA came out with its initial supply and demand outlook for spring wheat. To make the numbers work at the significantly lower than expected production value, USDA is also projecting a notable reduction in demand. Hard red spring wheat is unique in that it has more “inelastic demand” than other classes.
“But it’s not a straight up and down line, meaning the further we go up in price we are going to ration customers depending on their level of quality needs and their ability to pay the higher prices,” he said.
USDA cut exports by 23 percent from a year ago, which will be the lowest level since 2008-09. The current U.S. export pace through the end of June was 75 MB in sales, which is down only 6 percent from last year, but some of that is carryover from April/May sales.
“The big price bump, which has taken place in the last month, is where customers have really sat back in terms of their purchase patterns,” he said.
On domestic use, USDA is expecting a 20 percent reduction. On the positive side, there’s only a 5 percent cut in food use, but a very significant cut in feed use. In 2020, the U.S. had a record level of spring wheat that was fed, according to USDA, and also a near record for food use.
“The feed use will obviously ratchet back this year simply due to price. On the domestic mill side, time will tell,” he said, adding there is an increased demand for hard red spring wheat because of the lower protein hard red winter wheat crop.
Looking at the current price spread, hard red spring wheat in Minneapolis has about a $2.50-$3 spread to Kansas City hard red winter wheat.
At some level, mills may try to use as much low protein hard red winter as they can based on the expectations for a very high protein hard red spring wheat crop, Peterson pointed out.
“There may not be a scale for protein premiums since the entire price complex for the hard red spring wheat class is elevated, but if there are some higher proteins for spring wheat the mills will be able to use that for blending, albeit at higher values than expected just one month ago,” he said.
As of July 19, Peterson noted that spring wheat harvest was expected to start at any time, especially given the heat in the forecast.
Current price levels for hard red spring wheat range around $8.50-$9 cash. There’s been an improvement of basis levels, as well as the futures market. The futures market has been testing $9.50.
“There are some technical signals that indicate $10 is the next level of resistance. How much further we go is really going to depend on what the early harvest finds out once combines start rolling, and how much demand we are able to hold at the $3 per bushel premium,” he said.
As far as customers, while initially the U.S. is expecting some cutback in exports, Canada is facing a pretty tough situation, as well, and USDA did not account for that in their July forecast. If Canada really needs to ratchet back their exports, the U.S. will likely garner some improved export projections in the coming months for hard red spring wheat.
“There’s a lot of pretty bullish signals for spring wheat. If hot, dry conditions continue in Canada and U.S. spring wheat areas through the end of July, markets are likely to remain supported, but volatility is certainly expected, especially as actual harvest reports replace the current perception or speculation on the crop size.”