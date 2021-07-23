Wheat market rallies on diminishing crop condition

As the condition of the wheat crop continues to spiral downward under pressure of ongoing drought and triple-digit temperatures, wheat prices have rallied upward.

“Since the first week of July, the Minneapolis futures have gone up 70 cents. The futures market for spring wheat has been a very positive factor from the perspective of prices for producers,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Unfortunately, the driving factor behind the higher values in the market has been continued hot, dry weather, which has been significantly warmer than normal. It’s not unusual to get upper 90s and triple-degree temps in the Northern Plains in late July and early August, but to have it this early in the growing cycle and for this many days has really been what’s been detrimental to the crop.”

Those production concerns, along with increasing customer uncertainty about at what price they’ll have to pay to cover their milling needs for the coming year, as well as whether there will even be availability as the year goes on, has really added another level of support to the market.

“Obviously, producers have been through these cycles before, so they understand that at some level there’s going to be a rationing of demand,” he said. “At what level that is varies according to which segment of the industry you talk to. But certainly in the short run until more is known about potential yields, quality of the harvest, and producer selling attitudes, there definitely seems to be support under the market.”