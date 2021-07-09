Wheat market shows volatility after Fourth of July

Immediately following July 4, the wheat market saw some sell-offs, which brought prices lower.

“We hit the Fourth of July fireworks in terms of volatility, not necessarily moving markets to the high side,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“For the spring wheat market prior to the Fourth of July, the major concern in the market was obviously the extended period of hot temperatures and lack of rain and really the poor condition of the spring wheat crop,” he continued. “We saw September futures approach the $8.50 level, which was up from $7.50 in mid-June, but right after July 4 we’ve seen some pretty major sell-offs in the market. We were down 50 cents on the Minneapolis futures.”

What’s driving it is the fact the region did pick up some rains and some of the nearby forecasts were calling for more seasonal temperatures.

“In my mind the question is: Is it more of a reaction to the benefit this is going to have for corn and soybeans and the overall commodity market as opposed to really benefiting the spring wheat crop? Time will tell,” he said.

The reality, according to Peterson, is that a lot of the spring wheat crop is in tough shape and yield improvement is non-existent, especially for the early portion of the crop and probably even some of the mid-portion of the crop.

“It’s really only the later planted crop that can benefit in terms of yield enhancement from a cooler July and more rains,” he said. “But I think overall there’s more of the crop that pretty much has its yields set. The benefit from rain and cooler temps would be better kernel fill, which we certainly need to maintain some quality in a lower yielding crop.”