Wheat market turns to weather (mostly) for direction

Now that farmers have their spring wheat planted, the markets can turn their attention to weather and the growing season…and the winter wheat harvest that is underway.
The spring wheat market did come under a little bit of pressure toward mid-June, partly due to harvest pressure in the winter wheat region, and partly because the planting delay news had run its course with planting nearing completion, according to Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
“We had a pretty good run,” he said. “The market story of spring wheat planting delays got a little old. Whatever acres got planted, the market seems to have come to the assumption that it is what it is, and now it’s more of the growing season weather.”
He noted that Canada received some better rains recently as did parts of Montana.
“The extreme heat that we’ve had, although in the spring wheat area it hasn't been as prolonged as some of the central and southern U.S. crop areas…it certainly is a concern as a lot of it was just emerging or in the early stages,” he said.
The extreme heat was more in the corn areas and hard red winter wheat region.
“If we do get a few more rounds of those (heat waves) and they hang on for a few more days, that’s something that will definitely take a toll on the crops,” he said. “I think this first one was of short enough duration and most areas had a little bit of moisture to go on…it’s still at a critical stage because it’s setting head size…but maybe (the market reaction was) not quite the reaction we would have gotten other times of the year.”
The national average price for spring wheat slipped from $12 a bushel in early June to $11.25 mid-June, a drop of 75-80 cents.
“I think harvest progress in the winter wheat region was one of the big factors for a little more weakness,” he said.
The other issue is on the demand side as the U.S. continues to struggle to capture sales.
“Even early in the year we’re starting to slip behind last year’s pace which was below average. So, the market is going to need to see in short order some confirmation of more demand for U.S. exports,” he said.
Peterson also explained that one potentially supporting factor for the wheat market is that corn values have started to escalate. Since the first of June, cash corn values have gained 60 cents a bushel in value.
“One of the overriding factors is the intense heat and extended dryness in the forecast to hit more of the main corn producing area of the U.S. in the coming weeks. So, there’s a little more concern about that,” he said.
“Also, exports of Ukrainian corn continue to be stymied, and there’s a lot of uncertainty for next year’s corn crop,” he added, “so if corn continues to garner support from that, that will support wheat.”
As for wheat factors, in its June 10 report USDA lowered its world production estimate, primarily due to the smaller forecast for the wheat crop in India where there was some extreme heat at the wrong time for its crop.
Some of the reduction in India’s crop was offset by another increase in the size of the Russian wheat crop, according to Peterson, adding that Russia has had more timely rains and the right temperatures.
“As a result, Russia has a very good crop in the making, which is unfortunate for us and a lot of the world wheat producers,” he said.
USDA raised its forecast for Russian exports and lowered India’s estimate, while keeping its projection for Ukraine at 370 million bushels for this year. That compares to the last two years when they’ve ranged from 625 MB to 700 MB.
“But a lot of private analysts feel that 370 MB is way too optimistic based on the current situation. There’s still not any plan to export stocks already in the ports, or how to feasibly do that through the Black Sea region,” he said.
Peterson also pointed out Poland, Romania, and other countries in parts of eastern Europe, are working to help facilitate Ukrainian exports, but those are more for the upcoming harvest in the next couple months and not necessarily for the stocks that are already in Odessa and at the ports.
“Even with trying to help export new crop stocks, these eastern European countries need to move their products first into export points and through their facilities. But right now, they’re just not seeing a lot of demand for that product to speed up the movement,” Peterson said.
“Among the world buyers there’s a lot of rhetoric and talk about food shortages and needing a quick replacement for Ukrainian wheat, but until we see more dramatic demand from some of the big world buyers, I think the market is vulnerable to further setbacks. Unfortunately, I think a lot of world buyers are looking for some sort of donation or financial assistance from Europe and the U.S. to help facilitate that because they’re facing higher prices and domestic inflation too,” he added. “I’m hoping we can get some more rational world trade, but, unfortunately, right now that's the hand we’re dealt, more unknowns than transparent market variables to work from.”
USDA made those adjustments on a world level. As far as U.S. supply and demand, the agency did increase the U.S. winter wheat crop by 1 percent from its May estimate, primarily due to stronger yields in the soft red winter wheat states as well as South Dakota and Oklahoma. But USDA also lowered the Montana forecast to offset that a little.
The current winter wheat production estimate is about 7 percent below year ago.
As of June 12, winter wheat harvest was about 10 percent complete, right on average pace. At that time Kansas was less than 5 percent complete, but producers made good progress over Father’s Day weekend. Texas was about 50 percent done.
Yields in the dry areas seem to be about as good as expected, although yields in some of the more central areas are a little better than anticipated. Quality has been good as far as test weight, and proteins have been normal to slightly above average, Peterson noted.
In the spring wheat region, as of June 12 North Dakota was 91 percent planted and Minnesota was 92. That begs the question, how many acres went unplanted just with the lateness of the crop?
Normally 95 percent of the crop has emerged by that time in North Dakota and Minnesota, but this year only 60 percent had emerged.
“The lateness of the crop will be a factor going forward as well as speculation about the final planted area,” he said.
Current cash prices for nearby delivery ranged from $10.75-$11.20, with new crop about 15-20 cents below that.
“As far as demand, that’s the one thing that still needs to come forward,” he said.
On the demand side, overall U.S. wheat exports total 176 MB. That compares to 213 MB a year ago. Spring wheat is at 53 MB sold, down 15 percent from a year ago. Hard red winter is at 49 MB.
“Hopefully in the coming months, especially now that we’ve seen a setback in U.S. export prices, along with a lot of uncertainty about Ukraine’s potential movement of stocks, and dryness in Europe, I think we’re setting a stage for a better sales period for U.S. wheat in the next month or two,” he said. “Hopefully that comes to fruition, and we can garner some longer-term support in the market with some more aggressive export sales.
“But for now, it’s going to be weather and following the corn situation as well as the rest of the winter wheat harvest and spring wheat development in the U.S. and Canada,” he concluded.