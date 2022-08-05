Wheat market turns volatile as harvest nears

Volatility continues to dominate the spring wheat market, although things have stabilized a little recently, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“Some of the downside to price movement has come from the improved crop prospects and with harvest coming up. But then, of course, we just still have a lot of uncertainty with the situation with Russia and Ukraine,” Olson said.

“We’ve seen a lot of market reaction to news coming out of (that region). As a recent example, (in late July) they announced that Russia and Ukraine agreed to allow exports, and then hours later, Russia launched a missile strike at the ports. So you have quick price declines followed by quick price upticks,” she continued.

“(On Aug. 1), exports did actually go out of Ukraine, but I think it’s still quite uncertain how much they will export. But as we've seen, it just takes one missile strike or one action from Russia and it changes quickly. That will continue to be a big market factor,” she added.

Looking specifically at spring wheat, one thing that’s keeping prices at bay are better yield and production prospects.

“The crop does look good, but the lateness, the heat stress did likely impact yields, and there has been some disease pressure, as well,” she said.

Cash bids in the region were ranging from $7.80-$8.20 in early August. That’s well off the highs of just over $13, but winter wheat harvest is going on, so it’s not completely unexpected.

The Wheat Quality Council (WQC) tour recently went through mostly North Dakota and parts of Minnesota. The average spring wheat yield estimate from the tour was 49 bushels per acre, which is slightly lower than the current USDA estimate for North Dakota of 51 bushels.

“We are at least a couple weeks away from starting harvest, so a lot can happen,” she said.

Crop conditions remain good as we move into August. The latest Crop Progress Report that came out Aug. 1 shows 70 percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition. That’s quite a difference from last year at this time when just 10 percent was rated good-to-excellent.

North Dakota and Minnesota have the highest condition ratings at 80 percent good-to-excellent. Conditions ratings have been a bit lower in Montana and South Dakota where the crops saw more stress this year, specifically from drier conditions.

The majority of the spring wheat crop has finally headed out. In North Dakota, about a third of the crop was changing color. Normally at this time, about three-fourths has started to turn color.

“I do think with these hotter temperatures, that will push the crop along,” she said.

Olson also noted that harvest has started in South Dakota, while in North Dakota harvest is still anywhere from 2-6 weeks away.

Other items that the market is watching include the hot and dry conditions in Europe. Recently, the International Grains Council (IGC) lowered its production forecasts for France and Germany. And in Argentina, wheat plantings were lower than expected and the IGC is projecting lower production and exports from that country.

“Ukraine is a big unknown. Production forecasts there range anywhere from a 40-50 percent decline,” she said, adding these are some of the production issues around the world that the market is watching.

“On the flip side, the market is looking at high production in Russia, Canada, and Kazakhstan,” she continued. “In the U.S., the hard red winter wheat crop is just over 80 percent harvested, which is near average. That, combined with the winter wheat harvests around the world in the northern hemisphere, are also adding some pressure to prices at this time.”

On the demand side, in terms of exports, the U.S. has become a little more price competitive on the world market.

“The strong dollar is a bit of a concern, but if we look at total U.S. sales, we’re down about 1 percent from last year, although last year was not a really great export year, so we do need to see some strong sales on the books,” she said.

The biggest decline is with hard red winter wheat, which is down 14 percent, but not surprising given the drought that region experienced. Spring wheat is down 5 percent. The biggest declines for spring wheat are to the Philippines and Japan, the two largest U.S. markets.

The U.S. has had some stronger exports to Mexico, Korea, Italy and a lot of Central American and Caribbean countries.

“We’ll see where the export pace goes throughout this year. We’re also expecting fairly strong domestic demand for spring wheat this year,” she said. “A lot of that will depend on the quality of the crop harvested.”