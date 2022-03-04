Wheat market volatile over Ukraine/Russia war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began the last week of February, has caused a great deal of concern and unrest within the wheat and corn markets. The ongoing conflict is likely to result in uncertainty and volatility in the markets for some time.
“It’s been a wild ride the last week or so, obviously due mostly to the ongoing situation in Ukraine with Russia,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. ”Last week we saw a lot of the markets go limit up, but then also we saw some hard losses in the days following. So the best word to describe the market is volatile.”
Olson noted that on March 1 the Minneapolis May futures were trading at $10.53, which was up from the prior week. But, with the uncertain situation and a volatile market, those could fluctuate.
“Just to caution, it’s really tough to say what’s going to happen, how long this situation goes on and the effects on the market. There are effects either way,” she said.
Cash prices in the region were ranging from around $9.70 to $10.20.
One fact that’s been pushing markets up is that Russia and Ukraine combined account for 25-30 percent of total world wheat exports and the conflict has already affected shipments as all of Ukraine’s ports were closed as of now. That, along with the sanction against Russia, have been pushing the markets up.
“(That) causes obvious concerns for customers that they may not get the shipments they’ve already purchased or they may have to source from other regions,” she said. “World wheat supplies are sufficient, but you throw in these unknowns and that, obviously, is concerning. There are factors that are pushing the market down and that’s just the general nervousness in the market regarding the Ukraine/Russian situation and also worldwide economic concerns. So, definitely expect volatile markets.
“It’s hard to talk about anything else. That’s been the main issue on everyone’s mind,” she added, pointing out that Egypt recently canceled its tender for wheat at the end of February because they didn’t get any bids from Russia or Ukraine.
Besides the war, there are a few other things that have taken place as well that also may influence the market. USDA held its Ag Outlook Forum the last week in February and provided its first glimpse into the next marketing year, projecting higher acreage for wheat this year. USDA estimates total wheat acres at 48 million for 2022, which is up 3 percent from last year and would be the highest in five years.
The winter wheat estimate is at just over 34 million acres. USDA does not give separate estimates for spring wheat and durum, but their numbers show those two classes combined are estimated at 13.6 million acres. That would be up 600,000 from last year.
“Like everyone else, USDA acknowledges the strong crop competition will probably constrain gains for any one crop,” Olson said.
USDA is also forecasting higher yields and production with production 18 percent higher for next year. The agency is also forecasting higher use for both domestic food use and higher exports.
“This is all very preliminary, but it does give an idea of the current market situation,” she said. “We didn’t see much of a market reaction to this as there was nothing overly shocking in their presentations or data.”
In other market related news, Olson noted there is still a big focus on exports. In terms of U.S. wheat sales, there were some decent sales in the report for the last week in February. Over half of those sales were hard red winter wheat, but there was also sales for hard red spring wheat that totaled just over 3.5 million bushels (MB). The largest buyers were Korea, Mexico, and Japan.
Total spring wheat sales also inched up a little to 175 MB. Although that's down a third compared to last year, it’s getting closer to USDA’s estimate for the year of 205 MB.
North of the border, Canada is experiencing a similar export pace with their exports down 40 percent for the year.
In other news, the Australian government raised its wheat production forecast a bit more this month to 1.3 billion bushels, which is slightly higher than USDA’s estimate.
Also, February was the month to establish the insurance rates for commodities. Olson pointed out that for hard red spring wheat the rate is $9.19, which is about 40 percent higher than last year.
“Just with the high input costs expected for this spring, and the market uncertainty, that does help provide some cushion for producers,” she said. “But in terms of competitiveness with other crops, well, all of the other crops, including soybeans and corn, have higher insurance rates, as well.”
There are a couple other things the market is also keeping an eye on. One is the dry conditions in North Africa, which is causing concern regarding their small grains production. Also, parts of Europe are reporting dry conditions and, of course, there is dryness in the hard red winter wheat areas of the U.S.
But going forward, the Ukraine/Russia conflict will likely be the biggest factor impacting the market.
“There are some concerns regarding the uncertainty of logistics in Ukraine and Russia, but also just getting their crops planted and harvested and what that might look like” (if the war persists for weeks or months). “There’s just a lot to watch,” she concluded.