Wheat market volatile over Ukraine/Russia war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began the last week of February, has caused a great deal of concern and unrest within the wheat and corn markets. The ongoing conflict is likely to result in uncertainty and volatility in the markets for some time.

“It’s been a wild ride the last week or so, obviously due mostly to the ongoing situation in Ukraine with Russia,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. ”Last week we saw a lot of the markets go limit up, but then also we saw some hard losses in the days following. So the best word to describe the market is volatile.”

Olson noted that on March 1 the Minneapolis May futures were trading at $10.53, which was up from the prior week. But, with the uncertain situation and a volatile market, those could fluctuate.

“Just to caution, it’s really tough to say what’s going to happen, how long this situation goes on and the effects on the market. There are effects either way,” she said.

Cash prices in the region were ranging from around $9.70 to $10.20.

One fact that’s been pushing markets up is that Russia and Ukraine combined account for 25-30 percent of total world wheat exports and the conflict has already affected shipments as all of Ukraine’s ports were closed as of now. That, along with the sanction against Russia, have been pushing the markets up.

“(That) causes obvious concerns for customers that they may not get the shipments they’ve already purchased or they may have to source from other regions,” she said. “World wheat supplies are sufficient, but you throw in these unknowns and that, obviously, is concerning. There are factors that are pushing the market down and that’s just the general nervousness in the market regarding the Ukraine/Russian situation and also worldwide economic concerns. So, definitely expect volatile markets.