Wheat market waiting for new news to start September

For the whole month of August, the wheat market has been stuck in a trading range as harvest is in full swing and the market waits on new news to give it direction.

“We’re right around $9 on the futures, give or take 20 cents up or down,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that trading was down Aug. 30 when she provided this information as the market has been feeling pressure from the ongoing harvest. Around North Dakota, local cash prices were ranging from $8.20-$8.60.

USDA’s crop progress report on Aug. 29 showed that 34 percent of North Dakota’s spring wheat had been harvested. That compares to 82 percent at this time last year and 66 percent on average. Factoring in the surrounding states, the U.S. crop as a whole was about 50 percent harvested according to the report. Producers were wrapping up harvest in South Dakota and Montana was at about 75 percent complete while Minnesota was at 44 percent.

“This week the forecast looks to be warm and dry, so that will be good. The last couple weeks we’ve struggled with rain and high humidity that didn’t produce good harvest days,” she said. “We’ve been hearing good yields so far, probably a bit above average, but some producers have also said their yields have been disappointing. So it’s kind of a mix overall, but so far yields appear to be good.”

USDA currently has the North Dakota yield at 52 bushels per acre, which is a record. Olson said it will be interesting to see whether that yield figure holds through the end of harvest.

In terms of quality, she noted that reports indicate there have been good test weights and protein levels seem to be holding up. So far, they haven’t heard of many major quality issues showing up.

North of the border, the Canadian spring wheat harvest was just getting underway. The crop progress numbers from there, as of Aug. 26, showed that Saskatchewan was 6 percent harvested and in Manitoba harvest was less than 1 percent complete.

“Canadian producers have also been dealing with the humid conditions that stalled harvest a bit,” she said, adding that Canada is projecting “a pretty big crop.”

In Stats Canada’s first production estimate for spring wheat, the agency projected production up 57 percent from last year to 940 million bushels (MB). And, similar to the U.S., Canada also had a drought last year. Stats Canada is also projecting a big yield of just under 53 bushels per acre, which is 40 percent higher than a year ago.

“So the projections are for a decent size North American spring wheat crop this year. We’ll see how this all shakes out,” she said.

On the demand side, unfortunately, USDA only has data through the Aug. 18 report as it had launched a new system in late August and had issues with it, forcing it to pull all the data.

“The trend we had been seeing the last few weeks was that spring wheat sales had been picking up,” she said. “Sales are still 2 percent lower than a year ago, but we’ve seen sales improving. Sales are down to our two largest markets, the Philippines and Japan, but we’re higher to some of our other markets including Mexico, Korea, Thailand and Italy. So we’re hanging in there export-wise, but again, it would be great to see some of those sales pick up to support prices.”

On the world scene, the situation in Russia is still impacting the market. Olson said that projections are for a very large crop coming out of Russia this year.

“USDA’s estimate for Russian production is 88 million metric tons, but there are some estimates as high as 94 million tons, so obviously, a large crop is coming out of there,” she said. “But what is questionable is what their exports will look like. So far this marketing year, Russia’s export sales are about 27 percent lower, so we’ll see what happens, but they are going to have a big crop.”

Regarding Ukraine, there have been exports going out of Ukraine, but so far most of those shipments are for corn and there hasn't been a lot of wheat coming out yet.

Olson also pointed out a couple other things that have been affecting the market, one being the Pro Farmer tour of corn and soybean crops in a seven-state area. The tour indicated yields for both corn and beans came in lower than expected.

“So we did see the market react positively to that and the wheat market followed,” she said.

In another piece of news, Olson explained that India had banned wheat exports earlier this year and now they’ve announced they’re going to put restrictions on flour exports.

“I’m not sure how much of an impact that will have on the total world situation, but any time there’s a piece of news about export restrictions that does provide support to the markets,” she said.

One other thing to keep an eye on in the coming weeks is the conditions in the hard red winter area of the U.S., which has been dry.

“Producers will start planting next month and there are some concerns there as to what the growing conditions will be like for next year's crop,” she said.

“Looking forward, unless we get some new pieces of news to affect the market and until we get more harvest information, the market just seems content trading where it's at, waiting for new news,” she concluded.