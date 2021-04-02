Wheat market waits for USDA report for direction

Like other commodities, the wheat market was in a sort of holding pattern as the end of March approached and they awaited the much anticipated Prospective Planting Report for direction, which the USDA was to release on March 31.

“The spring wheat market has hit a point here of some position squaring, kind of a narrow trading range as we hit the end of March, although probably more of a downward bias,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“I think a lot of the market is just waiting to make major moves in either direction depending on the March 31 Planting Intentions Report,” he continued. “That’s one of the most anticipated reports in the spring of the year. It sets the stage for what commodities need to do if they’re trying to encourage additional plantings, or if buyers view it as comfortable in the amount of acres that will be planted this year. Due to the strong appreciation in corn and soybean prices over the winter months, everybody is anticipating big increases in corn and soybeans.”

Peterson pointed out there was a fair amount of prevented plant acres last year in some of the Northern Plains, so that will cushion some of the pull from other crops. But, until those numbers are known, the market is just trading in a narrow range.

Looking at the three major commodities in the region, analysts are expecting U.S. corn acres to come in close to 94 million acres, an increase of about 3 million acres over last year’s 90.8 million acres. Soybeans are looking at 88.5 million acres, up from 83 million a year ago and an increase of 5.5 million acres. The pre-report estimate on wheat acres is close to 45 million acres, up from 44.4 million a year ago.