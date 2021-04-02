Wheat market waits for USDA report for direction

Like other commodities, the wheat market was in a sort of holding pattern as the end of March approached and they awaited the much anticipated Prospective Planting Report for direction, which the USDA was to release on March 31.
“The spring wheat market has hit a point here of some position squaring, kind of a narrow trading range as we hit the end of March, although probably more of a downward bias,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
“I think a lot of the market is just waiting to make major moves in either direction depending on the March 31 Planting Intentions Report,” he continued. “That’s one of the most anticipated reports in the spring of the year. It sets the stage for what commodities need to do if they’re trying to encourage additional plantings, or if buyers view it as comfortable in the amount of acres that will be planted this year. Due to the strong appreciation in corn and soybean prices over the winter months, everybody is anticipating big increases in corn and soybeans.”
Peterson pointed out there was a fair amount of prevented plant acres last year in some of the Northern Plains, so that will cushion some of the pull from other crops. But, until those numbers are known, the market is just trading in a narrow range.
Looking at the three major commodities in the region, analysts are expecting U.S. corn acres to come in close to 94 million acres, an increase of about 3 million acres over last year’s 90.8 million acres. Soybeans are looking at 88.5 million acres, up from 83 million a year ago and an increase of 5.5 million acres. The pre-report estimate on wheat acres is close to 45 million acres, up from 44.4 million a year ago.
“But for us in particular, does that imply an increase in spring wheat acres? The answer is no because winter wheat acres are anticipated to be up 1.5 million acres already,” Peterson said. “If total wheat is up 600,000, that implies nearly a 1 million acre cut in spring wheat and durum. If we look at the pre-report estimates, most of them come in at about a 7 percent cut in spring wheat plantings, down to 11.5 million from 12.25 million a year ago.”
The record low for spring wheat planting in the U.S. was 11 million acres in 2017 and there are some analysts that project the U.S. could slip below that level to create a new record low, according to Peterson, who said he doesn’t anticipate it will drop that far, but between 11.2 and 11.5 million acres is not out of the realm just based on price relationships over the last couple months.
Looking at North Dakota in particular, the state had 5.7 million acres in spring wheat last year. The record low was 5.1 million in 2013, but that was due to significant prevented plant.
“There’s certainly the possibility that we could fall to our most recent low of 5.4 million in 2017. That’s not saying that will be the final number because if we do get a market bounce in wheat I think producers could still respond,” he said.
“In addition, with a lot of producer’s we’ve still got very dry soils to plant into, and they’re probably going to have to plant a little deeper to find moisture,” he continued. “Some of the soil temps are still a little cool for many crops. Those are a couple areas where wheat could maybe pick up some acres because it tends to tolerate cooler soil temps better than some other crops and it can probably be planted a little deeper.
“We’ll see what happens, but I think we’re certainly anticipating a market reaction,” he added. “On the demand front, it’s all been about China buying corn and soybeans and not a lot of other news. The planting survey is going to be the new news that will drive the markets until we get more into May and June to get more growing season type weather to talk about.”
Recently, Peterson noted that cash prices have slipped about 20 cents per bushel since early March. Local cash prices range from $5.40-$5.70 with an average of $5.50.
Looking at the futures market, they’ve taken a little bit stronger hit and are down about 30-35 cents a bushel since the first of March. Minneapolis seems to be holding in a little better than the other markets, according to Peterson, adding that the spread or discount to the Chicago market has narrowed to only about a 5-cent spread. It had been more than 50 cents earlier this winter.
“Hard red winter wheat is now at about a 40 cent per bushel discount and that had been close to on par for most of the winter, so there does seem to be some concern in the Minneapolis market on the expanding dryness, as well as the potential loss in acres this planting season,” he said.
In early April, USDA will start providing more national crop progress reports and it’s expected that the winter wheat crop condition is expected to show some improvement from the recent snowfall and moisture.
“That’s a bit bearish,” Peterson said. “In the spring wheat region, some planting is taking place. If we continue to have favorable weather we could be set up for a record early finish to the planting season. The caveat on that is that it’s due to overly dry soil conditions, so what could be viewed bearish initially could quickly turn bullish if it continues to stay dry throughout April and May.”
On the demand side, the market continues to see strong domestic food use, although it’s stabled a little bit. Peterson said feed use is the one new variable this year, which could continue to show increases over the next few months. Right now, USDA has the U.S. 25 percent higher on feed use than a year ago because corn prices have escalated. So of total domestic use in the U.S., feed use is about 11 percent currently. The previous two years it had been 5-8 percent.
On the export side, a recent slowdown in U.S. exports has been somewhat of a drag on the market. Overall, soft white wheat and hard red spring wheat have done a little bit better, but nonetheless, spring wheat has also slowed a bit in sales recently.
Part of the overall U.S. slowdown is due to the fact the Argentinian crop became more readily available at more competitive prices and that impacted some of the traditional U.S. customers in Central and South America. The Australian crop was huge, as well, and so Australia has been more competitive in parts of Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
On a positive note, the Russian export tax has kicked in, which slowed their pace some.
“Nonetheless, we’ve hit a few more headwinds,” he said. “Now there’s talk that Argentina may put on some sort of export restrictions on wheat to keep supplies domestic. We’ll see what happens because right now there has been no direct action, just discussion.”
Current U.S. export sales for all wheat are at 911 million bushels (MB), which is equal to a year ago. USDA is projecting that the U.S. will export 985 MB, which would be up 2 percent from a year ago. If the U.S. is to reach that goal, sales are going to need to see an improvement in April and May.
Winter wheat classes are running 5-10 percent behind in export pace. For hard red spring wheat, as of March 18, the U.S. had sold 272 MB, which is 3 percent ahead of a year ago. USDA is projecting that sales will reach 285 MB, which would be a 6 percent increase.
“We’re a little behind those projections, but I’m still optimistic that we’ll capture some sales here in April and May,” he said. “We’ve got 60 million bushels left to ship out, which is certainly a positive for local cash prices.”
Looking at the top markets, the Philippines continues to dominate the market accounting for nearly 24 percent of overall sales with 64 MB. Japan follows at 34 MB and China is third with 27 MB in purchases. Taiwan and Mexico round out the top five. Mexico is up 50 percent from a year ago, so there are some positives there.
Going forward, the March 31 report includes not just the planting numbers, but also a stocks update – wheat on-farm and off-farm positions as of March 1. That will give a better picture of how much wheat producers moved over the winter months.
“If it shows a bit tighter than expected, buyers may become a bit more anxious going into next year,” Peterson said. “But that’s the headwind we’ve been facing all fall and winter. In the spring wheat classes, we’ve had three very strong yielding crops and good demand, but with those big yielding crops it’s built inventories.”
He feels that based on demand and based on the better prices through the winter months, the on-farm positions will show a bit tighter than the market is anticipating.
“Looking ahead, the markets have had a little bearish trend,” he said. “It’s kind of ironic that the dry weather, or drought, (is now being called) very favorable for an early start and a rapid pace for the planting season, not just for spring wheat, but for corn, too.
“Early planted crops tend to yield better if you get the rains. I think that factor could quickly turn very bullish because we know up here we’re in need of some good rains in short order over a large area,” he added.
As far as world market dynamics, one factor that’s starting to get a little more attention is the amount of wheat being used for feed in China, according to Peterson. Just recently the price of corn exceeded the price of wheat in China.
“Swine or pork is their biggest feeding outlet, and corn and soybeans is kind of the ideal mix for protein and energy. We are starting to see more wheat go into some of those rations however, and hopefully that will cut into the Chinese stockpile of wheat,” he said.
“I think world wheat inventories are starting to trim down in a lot of world exporting countries.
So there are some bullish fundamentals there, but some of the weakness in corn and soybeans recently, as expected, does have a roll-over effect on other commodities, as well. Other than that we’ll wait for the planting report and hope for some replenishing rains,” he concluded.