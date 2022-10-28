Wheat prices continue to drift lower as fall progresses

Following the completion of spring wheat harvest, coupled with the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as other weather-related issues around the world, the spring wheat market has lost some of its price strength.

“We’ve seen spring wheat prices drift down a little bit the last couple weeks,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that Minneapolis December futures were trading at $9.60 on Oct. 24. “That puts our cash prices at between $8.60 and $9.10.”

With the spring wheat harvest finished up, this year’s crop was pretty good in both size and quality. And with harvest wrapped up, things have gotten a little quieter around here in the Northern Plains. However, on a world basis, there’s a lot going on with the wheat crops.

“Definitely one thing that has been pressuring prices is our export demand, because it has not been great,” she said. “In the most recent export sales report, sales came in well below expectations. We had sales of 6 million bushels for all classes of wheat, which was well below expectations.”

The current U.S. export sales pace for all classes is behind last year’s pace. To date, 415 million bushels (MB) of all wheat have been sold, which compares to 453 MB a year ago. Spring wheat sales are hanging in a bit better at 122 MB sold, which is about even with last year’s pace.

“Unfortunately, that’s not a real good sales pace,” she said, adding that for spring wheat the trends are “interesting.” The U.S. is up in sales to a lot of non-traditional markets like Egypt, Nigeria, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and also up to the European region, as well.

“Of course, the U.S. dollar value strengthening these last few weeks obviously hasn't helped with export demand,” Olson added.

USDA released its WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) report in mid-October. In the report, USDA lowered the U.S. wheat export forecast by 50 MB, bringing the new estimate down to 775 MB, which would be the lowest in 50 years.

The biggest decline for export estimates in the report was for hard red winter wheat, although USDA also lowered the spring wheat export projections by 10 MB.

Other changes that came out in the WASDE report was that USDA lowered yield and production for U.S. wheat based on the Small Grains Summary that came out in September. U.S. wheat production now is expected to be similar to last year. And, even with the lower usage, ending stocks are expected to decline over 100 MB from last year, putting U.S. ending stocks at 576 MB, which would be the lowest since 2007-08.

Olson pointed out there are a lot of different things going on that the wheat market is taking into consideration. In the U.S., planting of the winter wheat crop is about 80 percent complete, which is on par with average. One of the big issues right now is the dry conditions in the winter wheat region, so there’s a lot of concern with how that crop is going to emerge and develop.

“Up in the spring wheat region, we’ve seen those drought conditions come up here, so most of our region is abnormally dry to being in an extreme drought condition. That’s obviously causing some concern for planting next spring,” she said.

Staying with the dry discussion, in Argentina, conditions have been dry and as harvest approaches the production estimates there continue to be cut. USDA dropped the forecast again in October and now estimates the Argentine wheat production at 17.5 million metric tons (MMT), which is about 5 MMT lower than last year.

“Internally in Argentina, their Grain Exchange has lowered its production estimate all the way down to 15 million tons,” she said.

On the other extreme, in Australia, their crop is expected to be quite large and, potentially, the second largest on record.

“However, Australia has been getting rains throughout the end of their growing season and as they approach harvest, so the concern there is on the quality of the crop,” she said. “So the Southern Hemisphere crops are a bit concerning at this time. We’ll see how those pan out in the next couple months.”

That said, the issue with the most uncertainty that’s causing the most volatility continues to be the situation in the Black Sea region. The Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement, which allows for Ukraine to make shipments from its ports on the Black Sea, expires in mid-November. Olson noted there are ongoing discussions to potentially extend that agreement.

“Some days the discussions seem promising that they will extend it, and then the next day it’s the opposite, so the market continues to react to that,” she said.

There are also discussions regarding exports out of Russia, not just for wheat, but also with fertilizer.

“(Russia is) a large supplier of fertilizer, as well, and there are concerns over just how lower fertilizer exports could impact producers around the world, so there continues to be a lot of uncertainty out of that region,” she said.

She also noted there was news that Ukraine did send out one wheat export shipment over the weekend of Oct. 22-23, but there’s still not a lot of wheat coming out of Ukraine.

“All in all, here in the U.S. the export situation is a bit concerning. But when we look at all those other issues going on in other major wheat producing regions around the world, there’s just going to continue to be volatility in prices,” she concluded.