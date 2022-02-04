Wheat prices rebound some in recent weeks

Although spring wheat prices were well off the highs that were set last fall, they rebounded some in late January from the early January prices.

“Prices are a bit better than the lows we saw (in early January), but the wheat markets are still struggling to make gains,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

Olson noted that, as of Jan. 31, the Minneapolis March futures were trading around $9.20. The week before the March futures were as high as $9.50, so the price has come down some and is obviously well off the highs of last fall.

“This is mostly due to technical trading and just some of the funds changing their positions,” she said. “But the fundamentals for wheat, especially spring wheat, are still slightly bullish.”

Olson pointed out another issue that is weighing on all the markets are the tensions between Russia and Ukraine that are taking place right now.

“The possibility of escalation and just the political issues and general unknowns makes the market nervous and pressures everything,” she said.

Furthermore, both of those countries are very large wheat producers and exporters with Russia, on average, accounting for 20 percent of world wheat exports while Ukraine is at 10 percent.

“Should things worsen, obviously there are concerns about logistical issues and if exports would flow normally out of those two countries,” she said. “That’s something that would be slightly bullish to the wheat market. Hopefully this calms down, but if it doesn't, it will be concerning for wheat.”