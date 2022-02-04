Wheat prices rebound some in recent weeks

Although spring wheat prices were well off the highs that were set last fall, they rebounded some in late January from the early January prices.
“Prices are a bit better than the lows we saw (in early January), but the wheat markets are still struggling to make gains,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
Olson noted that, as of Jan. 31, the Minneapolis March futures were trading around $9.20. The week before the March futures were as high as $9.50, so the price has come down some and is obviously well off the highs of last fall.
“This is mostly due to technical trading and just some of the funds changing their positions,” she said. “But the fundamentals for wheat, especially spring wheat, are still slightly bullish.”
Olson pointed out another issue that is weighing on all the markets are the tensions between Russia and Ukraine that are taking place right now.
“The possibility of escalation and just the political issues and general unknowns makes the market nervous and pressures everything,” she said.
Furthermore, both of those countries are very large wheat producers and exporters with Russia, on average, accounting for 20 percent of world wheat exports while Ukraine is at 10 percent.
“Should things worsen, obviously there are concerns about logistical issues and if exports would flow normally out of those two countries,” she said. “That’s something that would be slightly bullish to the wheat market. Hopefully this calms down, but if it doesn't, it will be concerning for wheat.”
One big issue that has been commanding a lot of attention in the market all season is demand. There have been a couple weeks of disappointing export sales recently, but that started to pick up at the end of the month. In the last week of January, the U.S. sold 25 million bushels (MB) of wheat, which was the highest in quite some time.
Of those sales, hard red spring wheat accounted for a little over 7 MB. The biggest customers were the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. That brings total U.S. spring wheat sales to 83 percent of USDA’s estimate of 205 MB in export sales for the current marketing year.
“Our sales pace is still well below normal, which was expected given our lower production, but it is promising to see some pick-up in demand. Hopefully we see that continue. That would be a good sign,” she said.
Looking at Canadian export sales of wheat, those are down 43 percent compared to a year ago. In general, North American wheat export sales are slower than normal, which was expected given the low production and high prices.
Another matter the market has concerns about is with the dry conditions in South America. Although the larger wheat crop there has already been harvested, the dry weather is having an impact on soybean and corn production.
“They did get some rain, but there are still a lot of concerns that those dry conditions are going to impact production, so that’s been causing some volatility in soybean and corn prices and that obviously flows to wheat, as well,” Olson said.
“Piggybacking” on that are dry conditions in the hard red winter wheat regions of the U.S., which isn’t new news, but it’s something the market continues to keep a close watch on. The region has gotten some snowfall recently, but it will need additional moisture once the crop comes out of dormancy. In the meantime, crop conditions there continue to decline.
Looking at other wheat crops around the world, Olson noted that it’s a slow time of year as the harvest in the southern hemisphere is complete and most of the crop in the northern hemisphere is dormant. In North Africa, specifically Morocco, conditions are quite dry and there are concerns about yield loss. Also, the wheat crop in Europe is dormant, as well, and there are areas that are quite dry.
The market is watching how some of that plays out. The next big thing to keep an eye on will be spring planting, which is about two months or more away.
For spring wheat acreage, there have been some private estimates that have been released. Those estimates range anywhere from a projected 5 percent decline in acreage to a 5 percent increase.
“That just kind of shows the uncertainty right now just given the volatility of these prices and also the input costs,” Olson said. “It will be interesting to see what happens with spring wheat acres.”
Looking at local prices, cash bids around North Dakota were ranging from $8.40-8.75.
“Not bad prices, but again, when we consider they were $1-$1.50 higher, (they’re) not overly attractive in terms of grabbing acreage,” she continued. “But everything’s gone up. There’s still a lot of interest in corn in areas and soybeans appear to be quite attractive. Then you have some of the specialty crops like barley, canola, and others that seem to be pretty attractive as compared to spring wheat.
“But I just don’t think we’re going to see a huge shift either way. I think 5 percent might be the limit, but a lot can change in a couple months,” she concluded.