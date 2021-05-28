Wheat prices trend lower in mid-May

Good weather and planting progress, coupled with some funds exiting the market, all combined to help pressure wheat prices.

“We’ve seen prices take some hard hits recently. The Minneapolis July futures have lost over $1 in the last two weeks,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “That’s after reaching a high of close to $8, and today (May 24) we fell below $7. That brings cash prices down to $6.20-$6.50.”

Olson said there are a few factors that have contributed to the slide in prices.

“First, we saw the funds really exiting their positions and selling off, so that pushed prices down a bit,” she said. “We also had some weather, good weather, and obviously that pressured prices. And it also looks like the hard red winter wheat crop might be better than expected.”

In mid-May, the Wheat Quality Council toured the hard red winter wheat region and the tour came up with a yield estimate of 58 bushels per acre, which would be the highest in at least 20 years. The Kansas winter wheat crop was estimated at 365 million bushels (MB), which compares to the USDA estimate of 331 MB.

“That surprised the market, especially because (that region) dealt with dry conditions earlier in the season, so those are some pretty strong yields,” she said.

As noted above, weather has been a big factor in prices. There was rain in most of the “I” states – Iowa, Illinois and Indiana – which are the big corn producing states, and parts of the Northern Plains, as well.