12 agronomic practices to increase spring wheat yields

What’s the silver bullet? What’s the one thing that’s going to help you get higher wheat yields?

Often, many management decisions are the key to increasing wheat yields, said Grant Mehring, Ph.D., WestBred wheat technical product manager.

He listed 12 management practices – some that are free and others with a cost involved – that could significantly increase spring wheat yields in 2021 and beyond.

He gave the presentation at the 2021 Virtual Small Grains Update Meeting, hosted by Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers.

Plant certified seed

• Cost: About $8-$9 per acre more than bin-run seed

• Benefit: Certified seed offers a potential 2-3 percent better yield than bin-run seed. In addition, Certified Seed allows you to select the right variety, Mehring said.

“You have plumper seed, purer seed and many other aspects of certified seed that bump that potential yield up a little bit,” he said.

Certified seed is ready for treating and seeding, while bin-run seed requires more work to clean it up.

Learn about new wheat varieties

• Cost: Free

• Benefit: Keeping up with new wheat varieties gives you important knowledge for higher yields.

Mehring encourages looking at data from public institutions, private companies, and other sources of on-farm trials. He encourages growers to talk and learn together, as well as talk with seed salespeople and independent crop consultants.

“Try one new variety,” he said. “Throw out the worst variety and move on to the next variety.”