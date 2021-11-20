2021 Northern Ag Expo all about crop production

FARGO, N.D. – Farmers plan ahead to book inputs early for next spring’s planting and growing season, but this year, shortages and high costs for fertilizer are impacting their decisions.

They may also have concerns about equipment and parts availability or questions about crop production, but the annual Northern Ag Expo is a great place to find out answers to crop questions.

The Northern Ag Expo, organized by the North Dakota Ag Association (NDAA), will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at the FargoDome.

The trade show is the main event, opening both days at 8:30 a.m. The trade show closes at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and an hour earlier on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 3:30 p.m.

The packed trade show plans to have ag vendors with booths displaying everything from seed, crop protection products, crop nutrients, such as fertilizer, farm equipment, and all kinds of ag services and products.

Admission to the show is free and the public is invited to attend.

Gary Knutson, who has been NDAA show manager for most of the show’s run, said the Northern Ag Expo is built around the trade show. It is the NDAA’s largest event of the year.

“When we started in the early 1990s, we had about 50 exhibitors at the trade show, and this year, we will have around 200,” Knutson said. “Our show is exclusively related to crop production.”

Knutson enjoys managing the huge show every year.

“I like to bring people together, build relationships with people – and the one-year hiatus has been tough on everyone. But we are back in business this year and we invite everyone to come out and visit the Expo.”