A bright future ahead for NDSU’s soybean breeding program

Extremely grateful for the current state of the NDSU soybean breeding program, Carrie Miranda, the program’s new breeder, says she’s excited about the new ways the program can grow over the next few years.

“It is a phenomenal opportunity to come into the program after Ted Helms, who has done so much work to fill this program up,” Miranda said. “I see it as my responsibility to continue the excellent work in terms of yield and disease resistance, reporting to farmers, and of course, creating superior varieties that are competitive within the industry the same way that Ted has.

“But also, given my background in molecular biology and the fact that so much technology has been created, I am excited to use those tools in order to expedite the utilization of those useful traits, especially herbicide tolerance that North Dakota farmers seem to enjoy using,” she added.

One of Miranda’s goals within the program is to discover herbicide tolerances that are not patented by private companies, which would give North Dakota farmers access to herbicide-tolerant lines that don’t have large fees associated with them.

“That is one of my grandest ideas, and it is long-term, but I do understand the importance of having a herbicide-tolerant plant that withstands the variety of weed pressure we face in this state,” she said. “I came from Missouri, where we don’t have kochia, but I have heard that one mentioned so many times that I had to say something to it.”

Farmers in the state face a number of different challenges, but those challenges usually differ from farmer to farmer. Some farmers may experience weed pressures, while maybe the neighbor just down the road may experience challenges associated with excess moisture or drought.