Adams County study positive for hemp processing plant

HETTINGER, N.D. – A hemp processing facility for seed and fiber could be a reality in Adams County.
Along with the Adams County Development Corporation, David Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist, worked on developing a feasibility study to see if a hemp processing plant would be feasible in the county.
“We are looking at the feasibility of introducing hemp to the region for a processing plant for seed and fiber,” Ripplinger said. “That includes checking the agronomics, economics, and the farmer’s ability to grow hemp in the county.”
Farmers in Adams County were mailed a survey to find out if they were willing to grow hemp.
“The results of the survey have come back and they were positive. Farmers are willing to grow hemp if there is a processing facility nearby,” he said.
Jasmin Fosheim, executive director of the Adams County Development Corporation, says the organization was awarded a $58,000 USDA rural business development grant for the feasibility study.
The feasibility study was conducted, and the corporation received the feasibility study results back in mid-November. The members are currently editing the pages.
“We will release the final report in December,” Fosheim said.
Fosheim said the results were positive toward constructing a hemp processing facility in Adams County.
“The findings were resoundingly positive for growing hemp in Adams County and positive for manufacturing, but the products manufactured would weigh heavily on the success short-term and long-term,” she said.
The feasibility study sought to identify not only if industrial hemp manufacturing and production was feasible in Adams County, but also what type of manufacturing facility would perform best.
“The study has found that fiber is likely a good route to go, but also recommends processing mixed-use crops.” she said.
The preliminary findings of the study indicated a processing facility for hemp could be feasible in the county.
In the grant application, Fosheim said, “The possibility of using industrial hemp as a cash crop for Adams County producers comes with many benefits, including the potential environmental benefits for producers, such as: limited soil nutrient depletion, favorability for land reclamation, biodiversity friendliness, limited weed growth, natural disease resistance, biomass production for biofuels, and efficiency when being utilized for other products.”
In the study, the corporation looked at questions related to the producing and manufacturing of hemp in Adams County.
It examined:
- The strengths and opportunities, as well as weaknesses, in an industrial hemp production and manufacturing facility in Adams County.
- The need for varieties and industrial hemp products to consider local labor, equipment, land and climate requirements.
- The benefits and detriments of hemp production and manufacturing for ag producers and Adams County, as a whole, such as those related to resource consumption, start-up costs, security, environmental impacts and social stigma.
- Manufacturing requirements should include examining the labor, supply chains, cost, land, transportation infrastructure, and environmental impact of building a processing facility.
- They should look at competitors for hemp production and manufacturing for each product regionally, nationally, and internationally.
- They would need to examine state and federal regulations that would affect producers or Adams County, as a whole.
- They should find out if there is enough community and producer support for industrial hemp production and/or manufacturing in the county.
- They should have some community education to ensure that there would not be any misinformation about hemp relayed that could influence community support for industrial hemp production or manufacturing.
“Based on the preliminary findings of the feasibility study, I believe that industrial hemp manufacturing and production would be valuable in diversifying and growing the Adams County and regional economy,” Fosheim concluded.