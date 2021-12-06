Adams County study positive for hemp processing plant

HETTINGER, N.D. – A hemp processing facility for seed and fiber could be a reality in Adams County.

Along with the Adams County Development Corporation, David Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist, worked on developing a feasibility study to see if a hemp processing plant would be feasible in the county.

“We are looking at the feasibility of introducing hemp to the region for a processing plant for seed and fiber,” Ripplinger said. “That includes checking the agronomics, economics, and the farmer’s ability to grow hemp in the county.”

Farmers in Adams County were mailed a survey to find out if they were willing to grow hemp.

“The results of the survey have come back and they were positive. Farmers are willing to grow hemp if there is a processing facility nearby,” he said.

Jasmin Fosheim, executive director of the Adams County Development Corporation, says the organization was awarded a $58,000 USDA rural business development grant for the feasibility study.

The feasibility study was conducted, and the corporation received the feasibility study results back in mid-November. The members are currently editing the pages.

“We will release the final report in December,” Fosheim said.

Fosheim said the results were positive toward constructing a hemp processing facility in Adams County.

“The findings were resoundingly positive for growing hemp in Adams County and positive for manufacturing, but the products manufactured would weigh heavily on the success short-term and long-term,” she said.