For farmers, there is no room for costly heavy equipment failure and downtime when it can be prevented with proper maintenance. Whether tractor, harvester, baler; tillage, planting, or irrigation equipment; machinery must work reliably when needed.
The problem is that frequent exposure to water, atmospheric humidity, condensation and environmental contaminants (salt, nitrogen, dirt, dust, etc.) makes fighting rust a never-ending battle. Even heavy equipment that is only used seasonally can become frozen or encrusted during the off-season. In fact, almost 50 percent of all mechanical, electric, and electronic component failures are caused by rust and corrosion.
Fortunately, farmers now have access to a unique compound called StrikeHold that works as an anti-corrosion protectant, lubricant, and cleaner. The product was originally developed to preserve, maintain and lubricate U.S. military weapons and heavy equipment for use in some of the harshest working conditions in the world.
Now it is available to farmers to keep critical agricultural equipment in good working order, as well as reduce downtime, service and repair costs, while extending service life and improving operating efficiency. As an anti-corrosive protectant, it goes on wet and dries in place, leaving a hard finish coating. The coating protects equipment against the effects of moisture and corrosion, even against saltwater, while repelling sand, dirt and dust.
Farmer Scott Spahn of Swainsboro, Ga., says, “Well-maintained equipment is essential to our operations, and we can’t afford downtime during peak planting season. (StrikeHold) prevents rust and corrosion on any exposed metal.”
The anti-corrosive protectant can help to waterproof and dry out wet electrical gear and other water-sensitive parts, and will actually improve electrical performance by cleaning and protecting contacts and internal parts, including circuitry and connections. Because of this capability and its dielectric properties (ability to transmit electric force without conduction) to 40,000 volts, it can help to keep motors, electronics, circuit boards, lighting, wiring, connectors, switches, etc., working properly.
Spahn adds, “Its ability to keep moisture from affecting electrical connections may be its best quality, so I spray everything down. It maintains our tractors, seed drills and broadcast spreaders.”
In Nunez, Ga., farmer Robert Charles agrees. “When I use a fertilizer/lime spreader on my New Holland TS6.130, I pre-spray all components and the PTO, 3 Point Quick hitch and the entire spreader. I have had zero signs of corrosion from the nitrogen fertilizer over the past two years.”
As a lubricant, the fast-acting, penetrating compound also cuts through dirt, rust and corrosion, quickly getting into metal parts that have become frozen or encrusted to get them working again. It contains synthetic-based additives that act like microscopic ball-bearings to reduce friction.
“It is a super lubricant and makes all hookups a breeze,” Charles added.
Most farmers understand that not sufficiently maintaining, lubricating, and protecting their agricultural heavy equipment is negligent and will likely lead to equipment failure and premature repair or replacement when they most need it. Fortunately, the availability of the anti-corrosion lubricant and protectant for agricultural use can help to ensure that farmers’ equipment reliably works as intended even in rust prone environments.
CUTLINE: StrikeHold is a protectant that goes on wet and dries in place, leaving a hard finish coating. The coating protects equipment against the effects of moisture and corrosion, while repelling sand, dirt and dust.