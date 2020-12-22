AP Murdock offers high yielding/early maturing wheat variety

Wheat growers in Minnesota and the Northern Plains have a new high yielding hard red spring wheat variety from Syngenta AgriPro – AP Murdock.

Available in limited quantities for 2021, AP Murdock has been tested for several years. The new variety offers excellent yield potential, very good test weight, very good lodging resistance and good protein.

“Our goal has always been to bring top-quality varieties to market and to help growers select seed varieties best suited to their specific farming operations,” said Corey Dathe, Syngenta key account lead, Fargo, N.D. “With excellent yield potential, earlier maturity and a solid disease package, AP Murdock is a good fit for growers in the Northern Plains.”

AP Murdock is a medium early maturity wheat. Its yields are comparable to AgriPro’s SY Valda, but AP Murdock should finish much earlier than SY Valda, Dathe said.

“They can harvest a lot sooner. Given the right year, that can have major benefits,” he said. “I think it can be advantageous to have a variety that finishes sooner in the season.”

The harvestability of AP Murdock is very good. The awned kernels thresh well in the combine and clean up well in the hopper. That allowed AgriPro associates in 2020 to quickly achieve nice, clean samples with minimal cleaning.

Dathe expects AP Murdock to excel in the high fertility environment of the Red River Valley.

In AgriPro plots, AP Murdock was rated at a 4 (considered very good to good) for straw strength (1 being the best and 9 being the worst).