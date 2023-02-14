Corn hybrid selection is a production practice that can potentially increase yield more than any other plant establishment practice.

Greg Endres, cropping systems specialist at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC), pointed out some of the agronomic practices that boost corn yield during the “Getting It Right” corn production webinar.

According to a chart from the University of Minnesota, the number one agronomic planting practice is hybrid selection, which has a potential yield increase of 40-65 percent.

“Notice the high value on making the right selection of hybrids,” he said. “We want to emphasize that doing your homework on hybrid selection on a field-by-field basis can provide some very high impacts on yield.”

Other planting practices are also important, but they may only have a single-digit impact on yield.

“I just want to emphasize that, according to the Minnesota information, hybrid selection, crop rotation, and uniform plant emergence can add up to a major impact on yield,” he said.

Growing degree days

Most producers are familiar with growing degree days (GDD).

“When people talk about GDD, we usually think of corn and rightly so,” he said.

Producers are also familiar with the minimum and maximum degrees in the formula for determining the GDD accumulation on corn and the related growth stages.

Endres pointed to a “rule of thumb” chart for the amount of accumulated growing degree days for various aspects of the vegetative stage of corn.

For example, there are about 120 units plus or minus 5 units required for plant emergence and then another 85 units for each new leaf early in the vegetative stages – and then it decreases the further into the vegetative stages of corn.

“On average in North Dakota, corn has 18 leaves that will vary maybe less in the west and certainly maybe more in the Red River Valley,” he said.

While it is another “rule of thumb,” most western and central producers are growing 80-85-day corn.

The GDD units from planting associated with silking, plant layer, and black layer are “actually pretty simple,” according to Endres.

“In other words, if you’re growing 80-85-day corn on average, it will take about a 1,000 units to reach silking and then another 1,000 units to reach black layer,” he said.

GDD units vary depending on the season, on the actual hybrid, on management practices, on soils and other factors.

NDAWN is a useful tool that helps producers calibrate or calculate the GDD units. Producers using the tool should open the application section of NDAWN and enter the appropriate data and it will calculate the GDD units.

Another tool is U2U (Decision Support Tools), which is an electronic model that stands for “useful to usable.”

“It’s been developed from a research database in the north central region of the U.S., including North Dakota,” Endres sad. “It’s very user-friendly and when you open it up you’ll find a map, so you can actually pinpoint where your fields are and then use the information.”

Enter planting date of the corn and relative maturity, and the tool will graph the predicted growth stage – in particular, the silking stage, and most importantly, the black layer.

Why would this be useful? It was very useful last year when farmers were late planting.

“It was useful last year due to the late year. People were planting late into May, maybe even into early June, and they could enter a planting perspective planting date and the relative maturity and see if the model would indicate what would occur,” Endres said.

The tool will show the long-term average on the front end and the back end of the growing season and when frost occurs.

“It would also be useful to help you fine-tune your relative maturities for a particular field. Maybe you need to back off a little bit or maybe we actually have time left over in the season for a little longer maturing hybrid,” he said.

Effects of water stress

Water is always a challenge with corn production.

“Sometimes it’s excessive water or sometimes it’s hard water – hail – and most often in our region we see moisture stress,” he said.

Moisture stress can be particularly damaging during the reproductive stages of corn.

“During the tasseling stage, VT through the R1 stage, silking and pollination is the most critical time to have minimal stress, including having as little moisture stress as possible,” Endres said.

In addition, moisture stress will cause significant yield reductions later on in the reproductive stages – from the milk to the dent stage.

“Moisture is probably our number one corn production challenge in North Dakota, and you should figure out how to minimize this,” Endres said. “Maybe it’s a reduction in tillage or hybrid selection and there’s certainly other management factors, as well.”

Drought tolerant corn hybrid study

At NDSU’s Oakes irrigation research site, research has been conducted on drought tolerance in corn hybrids for the past two years.

“In the past season, we had six hybrids that we tested for drought tolerance including two non-drought-tolerant hybrids and four that were drought-tolerant,” he said.

Irrigation water was applied to find out if they could manipulate the soil moisture to enhance the performance of these drought-tolerant hybrids.

The irrigation regiment that they followed in testing the hybrids’ performance was zero, 50 percent, and 100 percent irrigation during the growing season.

Plant population and yields

An Extension agent asked the CREC, “How do we give precise recommendations on plant population based on relative maturity of corn?”

From 2012-14, they conducted dryland and irrigation research to answer that question.

Plant populations ranged from 20,000-44,000 plants per acre and the associated yields were averaged across three years of the study, with four hybrids per year and the relative maturity that correlated with each hybrid.

“Statistically, we maximized the yield at 28,000 plants per acre all the way up to 40,000 plants per acre,” he said. “A plant population around 28,000 plants per acre is a good number as a goal for plant population in our region.”

Endres pointed out more research is needed on corn plant populations and relative maturity impact on yield, particularly in the western regions of the state. In the west, the plant population is probably less with less bushels per acre for yield.

“In the west, the plant populations probably range from 18,000-24,000 as a common plant population, with yields that maybe range from 80 bushels per acre to 120 bushels per acre,” he said.

Corn economics

CREC also looked at the economics of corn plant population for maximum return with seed cost and grain price, along with the economics by relative maturity ranges.

As an example, using the data from the study, if a producer paid $2.25 per unit (80,000 seeds) and a price of $6 per bushel, the researchers found the optimum economic plant population would be about 34,000 plants per acre with an 83-85-day relative maturity.

Using a longer relative maturity (87-89-day), the optimum economic plant population was actually less – at about 31,000 plants per acre.

“As relative maturities are reduced, it is very likely you need higher plant populations,” Endres said.

Evaluating early-season plant stand

From 2013-14, NDSU Extension conducted a very extensive commercial corn field study looking at the impact of early-season plant stands on corn yield.

It was a statewide study with 14 counties and 35 field locations.

“We looked at such things as the actual plant population out in commercial fields, but more importantly, we were looking at the impact of skips and doubles, delayed emerging plants, and their impact on corn yield,” he said. “It was extensive work over several years.”

Most of the study was conducted in the east central part of the state, but there was some work conducted in the west, such as in Stark County, and as far north as Renville County.

“One of the main priorities was to generate data to help people fine-tune their corn establishment practices,” Endres said.

In a summary of the study, Endres pointed out the yield impact of late emerging plants.

“With about one week of delayed emergence compared to the timing of normal plant emergence, we found a dramatic reduction in yield (35 percent),” he said. “With two weeks of late emergence, there was even further negative impact on yield (40 percent),” he said.

There was an increase in yield if there were plants next to a skip, but that did not compensate for that loss of plant.

If there was a plant next to a late-emerging plant, that plant did perform better than average, but didn’t compensate for the losses with the late-emerging plant.

“Anything you can do to maximize the uniform emergence of corn plants would be profitable,” Endres said. “It is up to you to figure out what you need to push that percentage up. If it’s tillage systems again or fine-tuning equipment, whatever it takes, it is certainly going to be profitable to have a very uniform emerging corn stand.”

Row spacing

CREC has also conducted some research with corn row spacing.

Eight years of research conducted in the central part of the state, including irrigation studies, showed a slight yield increase (1.5 percent) increase with 15-inch corn row spacing versus 30-inch row spacing.

Also, during two years of research at CREC comparing 22-30-inch row spacing, yield response averaged 5.5 percent with the narrower row spacing.

“Keep this data in mind if you’re considering purchasing new equipment to go from wide rows to something narrower,” Endres said.