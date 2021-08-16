BASF continues pushing for higher yields with InVigor canola hybrids

InVigor canola hybrids continue to be a beneficial option for growers thanks to their vigorous early season growth, uniformity in height and maturity, enhanced genetic yield potential and the ability to outperform other hybrids, even under stressful growing conditions.

“The InVigor brand has been around for a long time, and what sets it apart is its pod shatter reduction trait, which has been a big growth mechanism for us in canola,” said Matt Smith, agronomic solutions advisor with BASF. “It’s an actual trait in the plant that reduces the amount of shatter we get in the pods during harvest. It’s been really revolutionary for the canola industry.”

“On top of that, our breeding and genetics are second to none. We released our 300 series of hybrids last year, which is our next wave of genetics. We’re continually breeding and pushing for higher yields in canola with InVigor,” he added.

Smith, who was born and raised on a family farm in Dagmar, Mont., earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from Dickinson State University and a Master of Science Degree in Agriculture from Washington State University. He has 14 years of agronomy experience in Montana and North Dakota at the retail and manufacturer level.

Smith highlighted a number of InVigor canola hybrids that could be beneficial to growers in the neighboring states:

L233P

According to Smith, InVigor L233P is the most commonly grown canola hybrid in the U.S. and Canada, due in part to its proven brand and early maturity.