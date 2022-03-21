BASF discusses need for innovation, new Smart Spraying solution at Commodity Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – BASF is partnering with other companies to take a more collaborative approach to helping U.S. farmers be more successful.

The company entered a 50/50 joint venture with Bosch in 2021 to globally market and sell smart farming technologies from a single source, and at BASF’s Science Behind media event at Commodity Classic on March 9, BASF representatives discussed the need for continued innovation and the company’s new Smart Spraying solution.

Innovation

According to Padma Commuri, director of R&D for BASF, the need for innovation has never been as important as it is today.

“Climate change is the biggest challenge we are facing today,” she said. “And the culprit is us – the whole world. Carbon dioxide levels (CO2), along with greenhouse gasses, are on a steady rise, and because of that we have 42 percent more CO2 in the air compared to the pre-industrial era.

“(Climate change) is the culprit for abnormal weather patterns, droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, and the list continues on,” she continued. “We’re seeing increased pest pressures because of the changes in the weather, as well as due to resistance, soil deterioration, regulations and the depleting of natural resources.”

It is projected there will be nearly 10 billion people on Earth by 2050 – meaning there will be about 3 billion more mouths to feed than there were in 2010.

“That means our farm productivity has to go up by 18-50 percent,” Commuri said. “Farming is more challenging that ever – it’s the biggest job on earth. We’re going to have to change in order to respond to the challenge that’s ahead of us.”