BASF discusses need for innovation, new Smart Spraying solution at Commodity Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – BASF is partnering with other companies to take a more collaborative approach to helping U.S. farmers be more successful.
The company entered a 50/50 joint venture with Bosch in 2021 to globally market and sell smart farming technologies from a single source, and at BASF’s Science Behind media event at Commodity Classic on March 9, BASF representatives discussed the need for continued innovation and the company’s new Smart Spraying solution.
Innovation
According to Padma Commuri, director of R&D for BASF, the need for innovation has never been as important as it is today.
“Climate change is the biggest challenge we are facing today,” she said. “And the culprit is us – the whole world. Carbon dioxide levels (CO2), along with greenhouse gasses, are on a steady rise, and because of that we have 42 percent more CO2 in the air compared to the pre-industrial era.
“(Climate change) is the culprit for abnormal weather patterns, droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, and the list continues on,” she continued. “We’re seeing increased pest pressures because of the changes in the weather, as well as due to resistance, soil deterioration, regulations and the depleting of natural resources.”
It is projected there will be nearly 10 billion people on Earth by 2050 – meaning there will be about 3 billion more mouths to feed than there were in 2010.
“That means our farm productivity has to go up by 18-50 percent,” Commuri said. “Farming is more challenging that ever – it’s the biggest job on earth. We’re going to have to change in order to respond to the challenge that’s ahead of us.”
To help meet these challenges, Commuri said BASF has been listening to growers, learning, sharing, and now partnering with other companies (Bosch).
“We want to offer solutions to the grower from seed to harvest,” she said. “The idea is to take region-specific, geography-specific, and grower-specific challenges into consideration and design solutions using our crop protection seed treatments and digital portfolios to offer customized solutions to growers.”
Smart Spraying solution
What if a farmer could significantly improve their herbicide’s efficacy while also increasing efficiency and profitability at the same time? With BASF and Bosch’s new Smart Spraying solution, farmers will be able to spray chemistries where needed, when needed, and in the amount that’s required – helping the industry overcome resistance and offering a new way of managing weeds.
“This joint venture between Bosch and BASF has combined two global companies that are second to no one in their industry,” said Matt Leininger, managing director for Bosch BASF Smart Farming. “What Bosch brings to the table, BASF doesn’t have, and vice versa.”
The solution works by utilizing cutting-edge technology, sensors, and software algorithms to analyze respective fields in real time. Weeds are easily distinguished from the crop and herbicides are sprayed only when needed – at the right time and at the right rate.
“Bosch is known for hardware, software, connectivity components, as well as scalability. They’re known for quality, and that’s what they stand for,” Leininger said.
Smart Spraying works for different growth stages by optimizing herbicide usage only where needed, enabling investments in more modes of action for better weed control, all while allowing for fewer refills to enable growers to go over more acres.
In real time, based on zone-specific parameters within a field, the agronomic decision engine from Xarvio (BASF’s digital farming platform) decides what, when, and to what rate to spray. Multiple cameras photograph the field and the plant’s growing rate, not only producing an exact image of the crop and/or weed, but also activating the sprayer nozzles above the weed – delivering a specified herbicide only where it’s required.
“This tool is only going to get better with time,” Leininger said. “We know Mother Nature likes playing tricks with active ingredients – wearing them down over time. But if we use this machine the right way, with the right mix of residuals, not only will it pay for itself, but the tool is going to be around much longer.”
According to Leininger, Smart Spraying offers a return on investment for farmers within 2-4 years by spraying only where needed, covering more acres, and saving trips across the field.