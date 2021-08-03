BASF introduces new hybrid wheat brand

In today’s current farming climate, wheat farmers are being forced to perform under unbelievable pressures. Diseases, the increasing population, and persisting drought conditions are all impacting yields and market stability. BASF, a world leader in precision agriculture, has been astutely aware of these industry challenges, and for some time now, they have been dedicated to working on a solution.

During the first week of June, BASF announced Ideltis, their new brand of hybrid wheat. This industry revolutionizing option for wheat growers is still in the research and development stage, but is on track for a worldwide release sometime in the mid-2020s.

“We think this is really a game-changer for current wheat farmers and it’s going to offer valid alternatives in their growing season,” said Gustavo Gonzalez, Global Wheat Crop Strategy Lead – Seeds and Traits for BASF.

Wheat is late at entering the hybridization game, especially when compared to crops like corn and rice, which first became hybridized in the 1930s and 1970s, respectively. Hybridizing wheat has finally become a possibility because scientists have recently been able to map a complete genome set of wheat.

Currently, BASF is focusing on releasing a hard red spring and hard red winter wheat variety in the U.S. and Europe. More importantly, the company has region specific R&D breeding stations that are working on developing cultivars that will thrive in those specific areas.

With the advantage of combing beneficial traits from two distinct parents, hybrids really do advance their species. Ideltis will offer growers increased disease resistance and tolerance, more consistent and desired protein levels, as well as value-added traits that can help producers stay in step with the ever-changing and demanding market.