While last year was a challenging year for sugarbeets in the Red River Valley, beet co-op growers in North Dakota and Minnesota are already planning ahead for this year’s spring planting – even as snow is still melting and flooding could occur in some areas.

“We’ve had a lot of snow this year, and that, combined with colder-than-average temperatures to date, could cause planting delays,” said Joe Hastings, general agronomist for the grower-owned co-op American Crystal Sugar Company, based in Moorhead, Minn. “We are actually still dry from last fall and are going to need some timely rains to help the crop get established and maintain the crop going into the 2023 growing season.”

But American Crystal Sugar co-op growers are ready to plant when the ground is fit.

“They are ready – they have their varieties picked out and they’ve figured out where they’re going to put them out in the fields, and they also have their fertility programs lined up,” he said.

“Most growers will plant several (official) beet varieties on their farm. Some might pick a variety that’s just specific for pre-pile with high sugar content, and some might want to make sure they have the right disease package for a ground with high root disease pressure, and so on,” he added.

There are several sugarbeet co-ops in eastern North Dakota and in Minnesota. American Crystal is the largest, with 2,600 shareholders on 640 farms who will grow beets for them this year. They call the growers “shareholders” as sometimes one farm could have one, two, or several beet growers.

Growers most often have a three- or four-year rotations with their beets in the Red River Valley, and beets “will be one of the first crops to go in when growers are able to get in fields this spring.”

“At the same time the beets are going in, our growers typically will plant small grains, such as wheat and barley. Then you’ll see corn get planted probably immediately after that in our region. After that, we’ll start seeing soybeans, potatoes, and edible beans going in, depending on the farm,” Hastings said.

Last year started out challenging for beet growers because of the wet, cool spring. It took a while before farmers could get into the fields to plant.

“It was a challenging year last year – May 24 was our weighted average planting date, which was the latest we have ever planted,” Hastings said. “We had some growers going in the fields before that and some later. Our five-year average is probably around May 5.”

But Hastings said growers did the best they could getting the crop in – and that was a positive.

“We did have some extra acres that needed to be planted to make up for that loss in yield potential, so they planted an extra 50,000 acres to make sure we had enough tons to run our factories,” he said.

Hasting felt the weed control was “very good” last year, and with disease control, growers kept up with their fungicide programs. In the Red River Valley, growers don’t irrigate beets due to soils with heavy clay content and a very high water-holding capacity, yet fungicides are still required to turn out good, high sugar percentage beets.

“It ended up being a very dry summer after it was wet in the spring, but weed control looked very good. The root maggot fly control was good with the use of insecticides last year,” he said. “In addition, because of the later season, we did not have as much Cercospora leaf spot (CLS) pressure, but we did maintain good, timely fungicide control applications.”

In the beet areas last year and in many years that have the right conditions, CLS shows up and it is one of the most economically damaging diseases of sugarbeets.

“We had a little bit of Cercospora, but it wasn’t as bad as the last two years,” Hastings said.

Varieties need to have good tolerance to CLS, and last year, growers had available beet varieties with the CR+ trait.

The co-op conducts official variety trials where varieties are evaluated to make sure that they meet certain criteria to be available for sale to their growers.

Part of the criteria involves a variety having a certain recoverable sugar per ton, revenue per acre, along with a very good CLS rating of five or less.

“A lot of our varieties that we have available are less than five, and the last two years we have had CR+ trait varieties available that are very highly tolerant to Cercospora – not immune, but they have high tolerance,” he said. “We’re estimating last year that about 17 percent of our acres had CR+ varieties planted to them. We’re thinking this year it’s going to be more than that.”

Even with the CR+ trait, Hastings explained a well-timed fungicide program is vital.

“We still have to have a good fungicide spray program, no matter what the variety is, just to keep Cercospora at bay and we need well-timed fungicides, especially the initial timing, so it can’t get started and established in the field,” he said, adding growers usually start their fungicide applications around July 4.

In the summer, the entire staff of 24 agriculturalists is out in the field working with growers.

“Each agriculturist works with about 18,000 acres and approximately 28-30 farms,” he said. “When we’re out there, we are looking at stand establishment, making sure we don’t have to replant. We are looking at weed control, insect control, and disease management – providing insight and guides like that.”

One of the major things Hastings and the agriculturists do is making sure herbicides are applied, especially for waterhemp and kochia control. They also want to watch closely for sugarbeet root maggots.

“It’s a very intense time of year in late May/early June, where we’re looking at populations of sugarbeet root maggots to see if we need to treat the beets with an insecticide. We do a lot of scouting in that regard, making sure we are doing ‘right time/right place’ management with insecticides if needed,” he said.

Harvest starts in August with pre-pile. 2022 was a successful year in the end with growers bringing in record tons of beets and a good sugar content averaging 18.5 percent.

“The tonnage per acre was a bit below average, but we harvested the most tons we ever have in company history because we saw we were going to be late planting in May and planted additional acres. We did end up harvesting a record number of tons, about 12.1 million tons per acre,” Hastings said.

During the winter and early spring, Hasting and the staff worked with beet growers to prepare them for the 2023 planting season.

“We work a year-round with the growers. At the beginning of the year, we are busy working with the growers to contract and get field information on where this coming year’s beet fields are going to be,” Hastings said.

In addition, Hastings and others conducted grower education on best production practices for growing sugarbeets throughout the winter.

“We also educate on agronomics, such as proper weed control, proper insect control, and fungicide use for diseases, as well as varietal placements. All of these are things we’re going over with the growers, including fertility and getting that information of what they did well last year,” he said.

Now, in April, it is getting close to “go time” – and beet growers in the Red River Valley are ready.