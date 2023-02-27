Farmers in the Northern Plains have a new label for Beyond and Raptor herbicides – Beyond Xtra.

Beyond Xtra controls more than 40 grasses and broadleaf weeds in 17 different crops including pulse crops, alfalfa, and crops containing the Clearfield trait (including some small grains, sunflower, and canola.)

BASF has obtained a new label that essentially merges the Beyond and Raptor labels. In past growing seasons, the products were virtually the same but labeled for different crops.

“Beyond was only labeled on Clearfield crops. Raptor was only labeled on some legume crops and other things – non-traited crops basically,” said Wyatt Coffman, BASF technical service rep, who lives in South Dakota. “Now both labels are combined and simplified into Beyond Xtra.”

The single label makes it easier for farmers to follow regulations.

“A lot of work has gone into making Beyond Xtra available to producers,” he said. “Registering a new herbicide is a long regulatory process, so we wanted to make sure we gave growers and retailers the simplest solution possible, and that’s why we’ve worked to combine the Beyond and Raptor labels to make sure it’s as simple as possible for the grower and retailer.”

Beyond Xtra is a Group 2 herbicide. It is the only imazamox herbicide approved for use in Clearfield Production Systems and in conventional crops such as dry beans, peas, alfalfa, soybeans, wheat, field peas, English peas and edamame.

Imazamox is an ALS (acetolactate synthase inhibitor) herbicide that kills weed through amino acid synthesis inhibition.

“It’s mainly used to kill grass weeds, so foxtail species, barnyard grass, wild oats, and things like that, which are starting to become resistant to some other modes of action,” he said.

Beyond Xtra will not control weeds that are resistant to Group 2 herbicides. Kochia is often ALS resistant, so another product is tank mixed to control it.

It’s an excellent product for small grain farmers, especially those raising Clearfield small grains, Coffman said, adding that Beyond Xtra also works very well in multi-year crop rotations.

“It definitely provides the flexibility for that and gives plenty of options to the grower that is looking for a more diverse rotation,” he said.

Beyond Xtra is best used when weeds are less than 3 inches tall – no more than the height of a credit card.

For ALS-resistant broadleaves in small grains, a group 4 herbicide is recommended.

“We always recommend rotating the mode of action within the season, and even better if you can use multiple modes of action multiple years in a row,” he said.

It’s essential to read all labels and work carefully with crop consultants and/or chemical retailer to apply herbicides correctly.

For instance, only two gene Clearfield wheat (Clearfield Plus) allows for oil adjuvants. One gene (Clearfield) only allows for NIS (non-ionic surfactants). Please refer to your local rep if you have any questions.

“There are no limits for using it season after season, but just agronomically, the best practices are going to be rotate modes of action and different chemistries between crops and between seasons if you can help it at all,” he said.

Caution must be used if the field rotation includes sugarbeets, and Coffman listed the following important BASF information for sugarbeets:

• In Region 2 (basically east of U.S. Highway 83), sugarbeets and table beets can be planted 18 months following an application of Beyond Xtra if the soil pH is uniformly 6.2 or greater.

• If the soil pH is less than 6.2, the rotational interval is 26 months. Sugarbeet yields can be reduced when grown in soil conditions with a pH less than 6.2

• If the soil is limed to adjust the soil pH, apply the lime at least 18 months before planting sugarbeet or other rotational crops under the 18-month rotational interval.

• For sugarbeets grown in parts of Nebraska west of US Highway 83, and Platte, Goshen, and Laramie counties in Wyoming, and Montana, follow the sugarbeet rotational crop restrictions for Region 2 for sprinkler-irrigated fields only. If fields are dryland, flood or furrow irrigated, follow restrictions for Region 1 (basically west of U.S. Highway 83). A minimum of 10 inches of overhead irrigation must be applied each year to qualify for Region 2 guidelines.

• Beyond Xtra registration is still pending in South Dakota. Registration is anticipated before the 2023 growing season.

For more information, please visit https://agriculture.basf.us/crop-protection/products/herbicides/beyond-xtra-herbicide.html.