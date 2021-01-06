Bruce Hagen recognized as 2020 Premier Seed Grower

Each winter the North Dakota Crop Improvement & Seed Association selects an individual to receive the Premier Seed Grower award in recognition of someone who has made significant contributions to the certified seed industry in the state. This year’s winner, Bruce Hagen, was named on Feb. 6 during the group’s annual meeting in Minot.

As an example of his commitment to the seed business, Hagen wasn’t able to be present at the awards ceremony because his seed cleaners were scheduled to show up on his farm that day.

“As it turned out, my seed cleaners showed up then, so I ended up having to devoting my time to that, so I didn’t make the convention,” Hagen said. “I really appreciate the recognition this award brings – I’m not much of a pat myself on the back kind of guy.”

Hagen, who farms near Reeder, N.D., is a diversified farmer. He started raising certified seed back in the mid-1980s and has continued to raise seed except for a couple of years where he had been hailed out.

He explained why he got started in the certified seed business.

“My dad has raised durum for years and I liked the crop, but at that time we didn’t have anyone around here doing durum,” he said. “Some told me to do one or the other (spring wheat or durum), since they thought if you raised both you could have contamination. So that is how my raising of certified durum seed got started. Later on, we didn’t have anyone in our county raising spring wheat seed, so I decided to take that on, too.”