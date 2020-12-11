Canola growers hear the latest on clubroot, insects

Canola growers had a chance to learn about both existing and new potential threats to canola during the Northern Canola Growers Association’s 23rd Annual Canola Expo on Dec. 8. The event was held virtually this year.

This annual meeting opened with Venkat Chapara, a plant pathologist at the NDSU Langdon Research Extension Center, providing an update on clubroot, while Janet Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist, followed with a presentation on the advancement of the canola flower midge.

Both the clubroot and the canola flower midge do not pose a serious threat to canola production at this time, but growers need to keep informed on the possible threat they present.

Clubroot

Chapara has done much research on clubroot in the state. It affects only plants of the Brassica family, which includes not only canola, but cabbages, broccoli, cauliflower and radishes, to name just a few.

This fungal disease is a problem in areas with a soil pH levels of 7.2 or less. Most of the impact on canola production has occurred in Cavalier County around Langdon, the first of which being noted in 2013.

A statewide survey has started to determine the extent of the clubroot population in North Dakota. Soil tests have been conducted in 34 counties, with 18 counties reporting positive test results regarding clubroot resting spores. Spores are measured in the number of pathogen spores per gram of soil.

Chapara has been working with adding lime to some of the lower pH soils in an effort to create a less favorable environment for clubroot. His efforts have yielding positive results.