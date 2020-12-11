Canola growers hear the latest on clubroot, insects

Canola growers had a chance to learn about both existing and new potential threats to canola during the Northern Canola Growers Association’s 23rd Annual Canola Expo on Dec. 8. The event was held virtually this year.
This annual meeting opened with Venkat Chapara, a plant pathologist at the NDSU Langdon Research Extension Center, providing an update on clubroot, while Janet Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist, followed with a presentation on the advancement of the canola flower midge.
Both the clubroot and the canola flower midge do not pose a serious threat to canola production at this time, but growers need to keep informed on the possible threat they present.
Clubroot
Chapara has done much research on clubroot in the state. It affects only plants of the Brassica family, which includes not only canola, but cabbages, broccoli, cauliflower and radishes, to name just a few.
This fungal disease is a problem in areas with a soil pH levels of 7.2 or less. Most of the impact on canola production has occurred in Cavalier County around Langdon, the first of which being noted in 2013.
A statewide survey has started to determine the extent of the clubroot population in North Dakota. Soil tests have been conducted in 34 counties, with 18 counties reporting positive test results regarding clubroot resting spores. Spores are measured in the number of pathogen spores per gram of soil.
Chapara has been working with adding lime to some of the lower pH soils in an effort to create a less favorable environment for clubroot. His efforts have yielding positive results.
According to Chapara, there are currently 12 canola varieties that are currently resistant to clubroot.
Canola flower midge
Migrating down from high canola production areas in southern Canada, canola flower midge is a new pest for canola growers to be concerned with, as it induces flower galls that result in aborted pods on the canola plant.
During her presentation, Knodel noted the population density in northern North Dakota has been low for the most part and has not resulted in significant damage to canola stands.
Several traps were installed during the summer throughout the state to determine the population density of the canola flower midge. These traps were installed in canola fields or vegetable gardens and were monitored from mid-June to mid-August. The traps were cleaned weekly of insects captured on the sticky bottom and were then frozen. The captured insects were mailed to the NDSU lab at the end of the season.
There were a total of 10 trap sites in seven counties, and six of the 10 trap sites were positive in five counties, mainly along the Canadian border, Knodel said.
“At the Landon Research Extension Center, we had the highest trap catch of 344 canola flower midges for the entire trapping season,” she said. “We also tested some insecticide seed treatments and they found little or no negative impact on the midge injury to pods. This was not surprising, since the midge comes out 4-6 weeks after canola seeding and the insecticide seed treatments are usually only effective for 3-4 weeks after seeding.
Knodel says they are doing additional yield loss studies and will keep growers posted on any new information that becomes available.
“We don’t really know how severe pest this canola flower midge will become. We do feel it is a native species here to North America and is doing a shift over to canola due to the large acreage up in Canada,” she concluded.
