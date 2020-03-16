At first glance, one might think there isn’t much of a connection between Montana and our world’s oceans. Montana may have seas of amber grain, but the land-locked state doesn’t offer much in the way of aquaculture.
That statement was at least true until Cargill, a leader in agriculture innovation, partnered with BASF Plant Science to create a cultivar of canola that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. USDA has recently deregulated this new canola so it is one step closer to being commercially available to both farmers and aquafeed manufacturers.
What makes this new variety of canola so exciting is it offers a cutting-edge solution to a food supply issue. Like many food sources, the world’s oceans have been struggling to keep up with demand. As fish supplies diminish, aquaculture and the commercial production of fish, or fish farming, became a logistical solution, but there was still a short coming. Fish are coveted in diets for their omega-3, but omega-3 fatty acids have only been able to come from marine environments, until now.
“An omega-3 canola addresses the growing gap between the supply and demand for fish oil, as well as the sustainability of our oceans and wild fish supply. Aquaculture cannot continue to grow to meet consumer demand without solving the challenge of limited fish oil,” explained Keith Horton, senior trial agronomist for Cargill.
BASF Plant Science approached Cargill in 2009 after their scientists had discovered technology that could combine genetic material from omega-3 rich marine plants, like algae, with canola. Beings as Cargill has expertise in canola production, as well as experience with aquaculture, the company quickly saw the advantages of an omega-3 canola and they decided to collaborate on the project.
“The multiple benefits across the supply chain make omega-3 canola a great option in today’s environment,” Horton said.
Since 2015, Cargill has been growing trials of this omega-3 canola around the Great Falls, Mont., area. Horton said Montana’s ideal climate and long standing history with Cargill and canola production made the state a perfect fit for the trials.
This new canola variety is of course very exciting for those involved in aquaculture, but Horton points out, the cultivar also has several benefits for farmers. The omega-3 canola has the potential to offer wheat and barley growers an additional crop to add to their rotations which can help mitigate weeds and disease. Raising this crop will also reduce financial risks for producers because there will be a guaranteed market.
“Cargill will buy 100 percent of what it contracts to grow, providing greater cost certainty and flexibility on the farm,” Horton said.
Upon commercialization, this canola would allow fish feed producers to easily replace fish oil with omega 3-canola oil in aquafeed without having to make changes to their equipment or manufacturing processes, Horton says, but this new canola may have more to offer in the future.
“This omega-3 canola oil is also attractive for food and beverage applications, but we are starting with its use in fish feed, as we see the immediate benefit it has,” he added.
Cargill takes commercialization of this canola very seriously. Since USDA deregulated the variety, Cargill has continued working on maximizing levels of EPA/DHA expression in the canola. They plan to ensure regulatory compliance before this canola officially enters the market. Until then, the crop will continue to be grown in Montana for market and research purposes.