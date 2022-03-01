Check on rain records and with consultants on chemical carryover

Dry conditions throughout the growing season of 2021 may have resulted in some herbicide carryover issues for 2022.

If farmers suspect carryover, there are things to double-check to put one’s mind at ease.

Some of the environmental characteristics that could lead to carryover include rainfall, temperature, and soil type.

Farm fields that received less than 6 inches of rain from June 1 to Sept. 1 could have herbicide carryover challenges.

That was the message of Tom Peters, associate professor, sugarbeet agronomist for North Dakota State University and University of Minnesota. He spoke via the University of Minnesota Strategic Farming series on weed management.

“If you didn’t measure 6 inches of rain, I think you need to look at some of the products that you used, consider the crops that you’re going to plant in 2022, and investigate if you have to worry about any carryover concerns,” Peters said.

He added that some regions received rain after Sept. 1, but he’s not sure of the amount of herbicide degradation under that scenario.

As far as temperature, Peters said the “best conditions for degradation of products are when the temperatures are between 70-85 degrees.”

He also added that soil type, including soil pH can affect herbicide carryover.

Farmers and their consultants will want to check the herbicides they used in 2021 and find the “absorptive coefficient” – a measurement that describes how each herbicide binds to the soil and correlates with the water solubility of the herbicide.