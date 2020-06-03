All the negative factors impacting the canola market right now seem to be related to China, according to Barry Coleman, executive director of the Northern Canola Growers Association.
The first is the pending trial of the extradition hearing for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, which has been in the news for over a year now. American officials want Meng sent to the U.S., from Canada, to face federal fraud charges and this could cause additional retaliation from China to the Canadian market.
The second area is the increasing blame on China for the COVID-19 pandemic, and the third is President Trump playing more attention now to the deficit situation rather than the China trade issues.
However, there was some positive market news from Canada, Coleman noted, as the latest monthly carry-over figures have been lowered again.
“The ending stocks for this year are now forecast at 3 million tons, which is down 400,000 tons from the April forecast and the tightest carry over for four years,” he said. “I looked back last year at this time and they were expecting a 5.3 million-ton carry out.
“The higher canola use is caused by exports to other markets and higher domestic crush – both of those areas have seen really robust growth,” Coleman added.
The current field report shows 51 percent of the crop had been planted as of May 25, which is behind last year’s pace of 69 percent and the five year average of 78 percent. Thirteen percent of canola crop has emerged, compared to 30 percent on average and planting progress on canola has been termed “very good.”
“So far, flea beetle populations have not been large,” Coleman said, “but we are expecting that to increase with the warmer weather that is being forecast to come (the first week of June).”
During the first couple weeks of May, the canola market had a small risk premium built in due to delayed planting in some areas, however, that has eroded with better planting conditions.
Finally, canola growers have been informed they will be eligible for a payment under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), according to Coleman. This will amount in a dollar per hundredweight of monetary assistance and should total a payment of $17 million for canola, which breaks down to a payment of around $8.50 per acre.