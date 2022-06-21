Commercial Bee Supply helping local beekeepers

HETTINGER, N.D. – North Dakota is the largest honey-producing state in the nation, and a new company, Commercial Bee Supply, is helping commercial beekeepers buy the supplies they need locally.

Blake Shook partnered with his parents, Lyndon and Tammy Shook, to start Texas Bee Supply in 2016 in Texas.

They have two locations in Texas, one near Dallas and one near Houston, and are adding a third near Austin. They have one location in Hettinger, Commercial Bee Supply, a 15,000 square foot building located at 402 Hwy 12 East.

“In Hettinger, we supply everything a commercial beekeeper needs to do business that they used to have to go hundreds of miles to buy,” Blake said. “We also repair the machinery the beekeepers use in their work.”

They are also a part dealer for forklifts and other machinery to extract honey. In addition, they have a lot of bees.

The Hettinger location is a little different, Blake pointed out.

“Our locations in Texas are mainly for hobbyists, where they sell the bees and have classes on beekeeping. Our location in Hettinger is for commercial beekeepers and geared for business to business,” he said.

Blake is married to his high school sweetheart, Kathleen, and the couple has two children.

Blake is a beekeeper himself and he runs his bees in North Dakota during the summer and back in Texas during the winter.

His story of how he became a beekeeper is unique.

“When I was 12 years old, I really wanted to be a chicken farmer. I convinced my parents I was going to start a chicken farm in their backyard,” he said.

His parents decided that wasn’t going to work, so they looked around for another hobby that Blake could get involved with.

“They tried to introduce me to a lot of other hobbies,” Blake said. “I got into bees, and I am not sure which one was worse for them – chickens or bees.”

Blake received a scholarship from the local bee company that was trying to get kids involved in beekeeping.

“They gave me a hive, along with classes. About halfway through classes, I just fell in love with beekeeping,” he said. “Anytime you start digging into the intricacies of bees, it is just so fascinating. I fell in love with beekeeping for its own sake. Then, all of a sudden, the local health food stores and local bee stores are calling and saying, ‘We’d like to buy honey from you.’”

That was when Blake realized not only could he make money off his new passion for beekeeping, but this could be his future career.

“I realized that maybe I could make a living off something I love,” he said.

The reason Texas Bee Supply started a location in Hettinger is because he was asked to.

“The majority of the nation’s beekeepers are in North Dakota, and yet there is nowhere for them to buy supplies in the state,” Blake said.

In the summer, Blake brings his bees to farms around Hettinger and to farms around Langdon.

“When I needed bee supplies, I had to drive hundreds of miles to get them,” he said. That is when he realized there was a need in the state that was not being met.

Blake had a lot of beekeeper friends in North Dakota and surrounding states, and he asked them if they would buy supplies locally.

“They told me it would be amazing to buy supplies locally, especially with the high cost of fuel and shipping,” Blake said. “It was an opportune time to start a local business.”

Blake has most of his bees up in North Dakota now, and the rest are on their way. Depending on the season, Blake has 6,000 to 20,000 hives. A really good hive is 50,000-60,000 bees, he pointed out.

His bees reproduce each year, but the average offspring that lives is about 44 percent.

“A lot of beehives die every year, and in the winter, you are left with the most resilient hives. In the spring, you take the resilient hives and divide it into two or three hives. I will pull some bees out and put some in a new hive with a new queen,” he said.

Blake works with Alan Timm, a Hettinger resident and beekeeper, and he runs a lot of his hives near Hettinger. Blake’s younger brother runs a lot of his bees in Langdon, where there is a lot of canola.

“There are about 120 varieties of honey in the U.S. Each crop’s flower gives a different taste and look to the honey. Canola produces a nice, light-colored, sweet-tasting honey,” he said.

Commercial Bee Supply received an APUC grant and is applying the funds to marketing.

“We want beekeepers to know we are here,” he said.

Currently, Blake’s bees are buzzing around as the crops grow and helping farmers in North Dakota.

“North Dakota produces the best honey in the nation. The bees are pollinating the crops and producing honey,” he concluded.

