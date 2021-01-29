Commodities battling for acreage prior to spring planting

With spring planting right around the corner, Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crop economist/marketing specialist, says there’s a battle brewing for acres in 2021.

“2021 is shaping up to be pretty interesting,” he said. “Our carryover stocks for soybeans are going to be really tight. There’s still some questions about the size of the South American crop, both with Brazil and Argentina, but we’re really tight on U.S. soybean stocks, so the market has to work pretty hard to get additional soybean acres into 2021.”

Domestic corn stocks, while still comfortable, are looking to be tighter than expected, Olson says.

“The expectation right now is that we can’t see much slippage in corn acres,” he said. “We need to have about the same corn acres, if not more, in 2021 as we had last year. So for everything to balance out, for the markets to feel comfortable, we need to increase soybean acres and at least hold or increase corn acres a little bit.”

According to Olson, winter wheat seedings are up a bit from last year, and the wheat market, the cotton market, and the sorghum market are all looking to corn and soybeans.

“They’re saying, ‘Hey, wait a minute. We can’t afford to lose too many acres either.’ So what’s happening right now, with the uncertainty not only with the weather in South America, but more importantly with the weather here in the U.S. where a large portion of the western Corn Belt is getting pretty dry, the battle for acreage for 2021 is starting to shape up,” Olson said.