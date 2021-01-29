Commodities battling for acreage prior to spring planting

With spring planting right around the corner, Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crop economist/marketing specialist, says there’s a battle brewing for acres in 2021.
“2021 is shaping up to be pretty interesting,” he said. “Our carryover stocks for soybeans are going to be really tight. There’s still some questions about the size of the South American crop, both with Brazil and Argentina, but we’re really tight on U.S. soybean stocks, so the market has to work pretty hard to get additional soybean acres into 2021.”
Domestic corn stocks, while still comfortable, are looking to be tighter than expected, Olson says.
“The expectation right now is that we can’t see much slippage in corn acres,” he said. “We need to have about the same corn acres, if not more, in 2021 as we had last year. So for everything to balance out, for the markets to feel comfortable, we need to increase soybean acres and at least hold or increase corn acres a little bit.”
According to Olson, winter wheat seedings are up a bit from last year, and the wheat market, the cotton market, and the sorghum market are all looking to corn and soybeans.
“They’re saying, ‘Hey, wait a minute. We can’t afford to lose too many acres either.’ So what’s happening right now, with the uncertainty not only with the weather in South America, but more importantly with the weather here in the U.S. where a large portion of the western Corn Belt is getting pretty dry, the battle for acreage for 2021 is starting to shape up,” Olson said.
For some of the smaller market crops – canola, dry edible beans, sunflower and malt barley – the question is: how do they hold acres this year?
“They can’t afford to let too many acres slip out of their fingers because they need bushels too,” Olson said.
When it comes to a battle for acreage, it’s all about balance. So based on what we know right now, how is this all going to shake out?
“In North Dakota, soybeans are the winner right now,” Olson said. “When you do the math on crop budgets and you look at profitability, even though it’s a little dry right now with soil moisture, soybeans look like the crop with the greatest profit potential. After that, it’s a race between corn and wheat.”
For Olson, the corn and wheat decision for farmers is more difficult because it depends where you are in the state and your relative yields. Southeastern North Dakota farmers will plant corn because the potential yields are so much greater, but farmers further north and to the west face a different dynamic.
“It’s a harder call between corn and wheat for those farmers,” he said. “Corn is planted around the same time as wheat, but it’s harvested much later and it needs a lot more rainfall. We know how to grow wheat up here – it’s one of our core crops. The water usage levels with wheat are much less and they tend to be more front-loaded. If we get good rains in June, the wheat crop will be fantastic, but you need August rains to really make a good corn crop, and by August we’re typically dryer with lower rainfall amounts than we are in June and July.”
As for commodity prices, they’ve risen further and faster than even the most optimistic of economists could have projected, but at what point can we expect that to change?
“This has been very uncharted territory,” Olson said. “The two big drivers are stronger than expected Chinese buying, as they have bought large quantities, more than people expected, of both corn and soybeans, and then combined with some of the weather issues in South America, those two things have really changed the psychology of the marketplace.
“In my opinion, we are moving towards a possible turning point,” he continued. “There’s still a risk premium right now in both corn and soybeans, and a part of that risk premium is the uncertainty about Brazil’s soybeans and Argentina’s soybeans and corn. What kind of yields are they going to get? At least with Brazil, we’ll start to know those numbers in the next few weeks. I would not be surprised if we start taking a little bit of the premium out of the old crop corn and soybeans. For new crop, I don’t see those changing a lot, but with old crop prices, I think they’ll start to stabilize or soften a bit.”