Concerns over off-target movement of dicamba

Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension Service weed specialist, said there was a lot of injury in soybeans this year due to off-target movement of dicamba.

“This is both physical drift and vapor drift (volatility),” he said.

While the injury in soybeans is more severe this year due to the drought, the lack of moisture did not cause the damage.

In a dry year, it takes less dicamba to induce symptoms in soybeans than in a year with adequate moisture, according to Ikley.

“There are plenty of people complaining about it. However, very few have actually filed an official dicamba complaint to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA),” he said.

Ikley pointed out that there were few official complaints “partly due to the fact that it is very difficult for a NDDA field investigator to determine where the dicamba came from in many fields.”

If the NDDA field investigator cannot determine where the drift came from, there would be no compensation for herbicide drift.

“In summary, there are a lot of soybeans injured from dicamba this year, but there are very little official complaints turned into the NDDA,” Ikley said.

