Construction starting on North Dakota Soybean Processors, LLC

Minnesota Soybean Processors (MnSP) and Louisiana-based CGB Enterprises are starting construction on a $400 million soybean crushing plant one mile west of Casselton, N.D. The two entities named the venture, North Dakota Soybean Processors, LLC.

While the proposed plant has been in the works since last fall, the Casselton City Council recently approved the permit at their last meeting.

“We’ve been working on bringing the soybean crushing plant to Casselton for a long time. The plant will be favorable for soybean farmers and it will be a good opportunity for the area and the state,” said Melissa Beach, community and economic development director for the city of Casselton.

McGough, a construction firm based in St. Paul, Minn., which has offices in Fargo, will begin building the plant this spring. McGough will be working with KFI Engineers of Fargo.

MnSP is a 2,300 farmer-member cooperative that owns and operates a soybean crushing and bio-diesel refining facility in Brewster, Minn. CGB Enterprises is a private U.S. company with a 50-year history of serving the grain and transportation industries.

North Dakota Soybean Processors, LLC, would be the second planned soybean crushing facility in North Dakota.

“The Casselton facility plans to crush 45 million bushels of soybeans annually for meal and oil,” Beach said.

The plant would bring potentially positive impacts to the area, according to the owners, including:

New value-added market for North Dakota soybeans

Soybean meal for livestock

Creation of 50-60 new jobs

Approximately $100 million spent in the local area through the two-year construction process

Large truck staging area and fast unload speed to minimize farmer wait time and mitigate traffic congestion

Investment and enhancements within the community, in addition to the increased soybean demand, may translate into positive impacts on land, housing, wages and soybean prices

Several entities had to sign off on the project to release the incentive package, including the city, the township, the school district, the county and the state, Beach said.

