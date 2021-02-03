Cool and wet late summer increases white mold challenges

UNDERWOOD, Minn. – A few years ago, during mid-July, Rick Swenson walked through a beautiful soybean field. Located just 10 miles from his home in Otter Tail County, the field looked like it would yield 65-70 bushels per acre.

Just three weeks later he went back to a much different sight. The beans had died of white mold. The yield was a devastating 5 bushels per acre.

Most of the time the loss is not that dramatic, but it can be. In his new role as Peterson Farms Seed lead agronomist, Swenson encourages growers to plan now for white mold control in late July and early August.

White mold is caused by the fungus Sclerotinia sclerotiorum. The fungus survives in the soil or in stems in the form of hard black masses of mycelium (sclerotia). These sclerotia can live in the soil eight years.

Lesions develop first at the stem nodes during or after flowering. As these lesions expand, the stems are killed, and the leaves turn grey-green before dying, according to information from the University of Minnesota.

“Think about your problem fields and areas from previous years,” Swenson said. “What management practices have you used,” and did they work effectively?

“Come up with a plan now, so you can hit the field running,” he suggests.

At summer solstice, soybeans begin to flower. When August approaches, the nights begin to lengthen and cool down. Dew forms on the soybean plants creating a breeding ground for white mold.

If late July and August are wet and cloudy, white mold runs rampant. If the dew is gone in the early morning and the soybean canopy dries out, white mold has more trouble getting established.