Cool and wet late summer increases white mold challenges

UNDERWOOD, Minn. – A few years ago, during mid-July, Rick Swenson walked through a beautiful soybean field. Located just 10 miles from his home in Otter Tail County, the field looked like it would yield 65-70 bushels per acre.
Just three weeks later he went back to a much different sight. The beans had died of white mold. The yield was a devastating 5 bushels per acre.
Most of the time the loss is not that dramatic, but it can be. In his new role as Peterson Farms Seed lead agronomist, Swenson encourages growers to plan now for white mold control in late July and early August.
White mold is caused by the fungus Sclerotinia sclerotiorum. The fungus survives in the soil or in stems in the form of hard black masses of mycelium (sclerotia). These sclerotia can live in the soil eight years.
Lesions develop first at the stem nodes during or after flowering. As these lesions expand, the stems are killed, and the leaves turn grey-green before dying, according to information from the University of Minnesota.
“Think about your problem fields and areas from previous years,” Swenson said. “What management practices have you used,” and did they work effectively?
“Come up with a plan now, so you can hit the field running,” he suggests.
At summer solstice, soybeans begin to flower. When August approaches, the nights begin to lengthen and cool down. Dew forms on the soybean plants creating a breeding ground for white mold.
If late July and August are wet and cloudy, white mold runs rampant. If the dew is gone in the early morning and the soybean canopy dries out, white mold has more trouble getting established.
“We are building big, healthy canopies and have all the herbicide traits, so we’re not really burning off the dew like we did years ago,” he said. “Soybeans in the past were only boot-high, and now they are waist-high or taller. Everything we’re doing to raise more soybeans is probably adding white mold as a potential every year.”
Swenson says we need to reduce soybean seed populations, especially in areas where there are known white mold problems. He encourages growers to think about 100,00-120,000 or fewer seeds per acre.
In addition, consider plant structure and phenotype. Growers may want to determine what varieties are short, medium or tall, as well as thin, medium or bushy. Matching row spacing to the plant structure can help provide enough space to allow air movement through the rows.
“If you are on 15-inch rows with high fertility, maybe you want some kind of thin bean with not a lot of branching,” he said. “If you have 30-inch rows, then you can buy something that is a little taller and has a little more branching to it.”
Look at the standability and lodging ratings too, he suggests.
Whether white mold has been an issue or not, Swenson recommends rotation to corn or wheat. Potatoes, sunflowers, dry beans, canola and broadleaf species also host white mold.
As strong advocate of fungicides, Swenson sees an opportunity to use a fungicide after R1 and then a second application in August when conditions are favorable for spread.
His concern with fungicides is the short time most applications are effective. Some products work in as few as five days – depending on the weather – or up to two weeks in a best case scenario.
Swenson and the team at Peterson Farms Seed will be conducting weather station observations and the occurrence of white mold. He asks that growers stay tuned as there should be good information after the 2021 growing season on the best times to apply fungicides in 2022.
For growers who have experienced significant white mold issues, he recommends planting an earlier maturing variety. An early variety could reach maturation before August humidity is a problem.
“Once a canopy begins to senesce and humidity levels go down, the environment does not allow spread,” he said. “But I only advise this on the worst of the worst fields.”
He also mentioned the role of fertility. The best looking soybeans might be on the old feedlot, but the soybeans planted in areas of high fertility or where the manure was spread are susceptible to white mold.
For even the best growers, profitably growing soybeans requires skill but also good luck. If weather conditions are wet in July and August, and the dew lingers on the plants through the day, white mold can be a major issue. Planning for white mold now may offer big dividends in fungicide application preparation, as well as planting a high quality seed bed.
“Try to adjust these things in the winter, so you don’t hit the fields and forget about it,” he said. “It’s being conscious of white mold. It’s nothing new, just something to revisit.”