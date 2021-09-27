Corn, soybeans show variability related to moisture, heat

=With spring coolness in 2021, followed by severe drought and heat stress in June and July, this year’s crop has a lot of variation – based on how much moisture was available.

Poor pollination and grain filling due to drought could result in small and larger corn kernels.

“The drought-stressed corn ended up with a lot of variation in kernel size and maturity within a single cob,” said Ken Hellevang, North Dakota State University, professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering.

Hellevang answered questions from farmers during Big Iron at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo, N.D.

Just like a can of mixed nuts – where the Brazil nuts are pushed higher as the smaller peanuts tumble down – the 2021 corn is going to segregate based on size, shape, and density.

“Small kernels and foreign material will end up in the center core, and the larger kernels will move to the outside,” he said. “Some of that happens every year, but this year, we’re going to see a lot more of that because of the varying kernel sizes on the cob.”

This condition makes it unsafe to enter a grain bin. In addition, airflow will be inconsistent. Storage management will require more thought, and the grain’s “shelf life” will be shortened.

“You’ll likely see more potential for storage problems as we go into next spring and summer,” he said.

Corn is not the only crop affected by the drought. There’s variability in soybeans.

Due to the drought, it’s common to find green soybeans that had enough moisture to keep going and mature soybeans that completed their life cycle early.