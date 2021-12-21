Cost of production expected to rise in 2022

With input prices surging and the availability of products for spring unknown, the cost of production will likely be higher in 2022.

Add to that supply chain problems and higher costs for new equipment, those involved in agriculture will be paying close attention to the farm economy as we get closer to spring.

Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist, took a look back – and a look ahead – at the ag economy during a virtual webinar in November.

“Next year may be a year where soil testing is as important as it has ever been,” Parman said. “Obviously, with fertilizer and nutrient prices being as high as they are, it is imperative that we do not apply any more than we absolutely have to.”

Parman does not feel 2022 will be as strong of a farm year as 2020-21 has been with the higher net farm incomes.

“If these (input) costs persist, we are probably looking at a reduced year next year compared to 2020-21 with the production costs we are facing across the board,” he said.

In 2021, Parman said the USDA predicts that net farm income nationally will turn out to have been the highest in seven years.

Many regions of the country had good yields and there were good commodity prices overall, but the cost of production, rising in nearly every input area, will impact 2022 farm income.

Input costs

“As farmers approach the new year, fertilizer costs, for one, are rapidly increasing,” Parman said.