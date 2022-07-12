Crops progressing well after warm days in late June

While corn in south central North Dakota has benefitted thanks to a stretch of sunny, warm days at the end of June, soybeans are still small, according to Randy Martinson, owner of Martinson Ag Risk Management in Fargo.

“The corn is doing very well with the high heat we’ve had, along with timely rains, but the soybeans don’t look as good. We really didn’t start planting soybeans until June 1. They need time,” Martinson said.

Throughout the state, soybeans are 67 percent in good-to-excellent condition and are 80 percent emerged, according to USDA NASS.

Corn is 70 percent in good-to-excellent condition and emergence is at 93 percent.

Martinson commented on the June acreage report, where North Dakota’s corn acreage dropped by 1.1 million to 3 million acres, and the state’s soybean acreage declined by 1.4 million to 5.9 million acres.

“USDA said they are going to resurvey North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota farmers in July. If the new data justifies changes, the agency will publish an updated planting report on Aug. 12,” he said. “I think it will change.”

With the cold and wet conditions during planting time, Martinson said there was replanting that was conducted that would not have been included in the June acreage report. The crops that will be resurveyed in North Dakota include barley, canola, corn, dry edible beans, oats, soybeans, sunflowers, durum and spring wheat.

Meanwhile, North Dakota durum acreage increased by 170,000 to 1 million acres, and barley acreage increased in the state by 110,000 acres, according to NASS.

Many areas in the state received heavy rains from July 3-5. Thunderstorms with strong winds were common.

Joe Hastings, American Crystal Sugar agronomist, said two wind and dirt storms in June damaged about 60,000 acres of sugarbeet and pinto bean fields. In addition, heavy rains pounded the soil, leaving it open to erosion.

“We had tremendous windstorms from June 12-19 and they beat up some areas within fields. We released some 20,000 acres to allow beet growers to replant if they could so we could keep the factory going,” Hastings said.

Since most of the damage occurred in portions of the field, producers replanted those to beets.

“All the sugarbeets are looking good now, but most were late being planted due to a cold and wet spring,” he said.

In fact, American Crystal figured their average late planting date over the last several years has been May 24. Normally, beets are in the ground around May 5, so they are three weeks behind this year. Replanted beets are later still.

Heavy rains in the northeastern region pounded the soils and damaged small crops.

Crop growth in the state includes spring wheat, 45 percent jointed; durum, 43 percent jointed; canola, 15 percent blooming; barley, 56 percent jointed; and oats, 65 percent jointed.

In the north central region of the state, T.J. Prochaska said producers are finding insects in their fields.

“Grasshoppers and blister beetles are the primary insects right now in the fields,” Prochaska said. “Wheat midge emergence is delayed this year due to the cooler weather. I'm guessing we will begin to see them in the next week or two.”

In the northwestern region of the state, Charlie Lim, NDSU area Extension specialist at Williston REC, said producers have been out spraying in between storms for weeds.

“Between Sidney, Mont., and Williston, kochia is the most problematic weed I have seen in fields around this area, especially in sugarbeets where I saw mats and mats of uncontrolled kochia just last week. Kochia was also a big problem in this region last year,” Lim said.

Lim said winter annuals like narrow leaf hawksbeard and marestail have emerged in considerable densities due to higher-than-normal precipitation the northwestern region received in the spring.

“Based on a talk I’ve had with one of the ranchers in the area, they are also battling leafy spurge on their ranch and hay fields. Just last week, I've also seen Cercospora leaf spot starting to show up in sugarbeet fields in Sidney,” he said.

Devan Leo, NDSU Extension agent in McKenzie County, said most crops are flourishing.

“The majority of crops are doing well as long as they didn’t have grasshopper hatches in astronomical numbers. We have had certain parts of the county that have really gotten hit with the grasshoppers,” she said.

Leo has also had calls from concerned cattle and hay producers asking about grasshoppers and blister beetles in alfalfa.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had large infestations,” she said.

County fairs are going on or have recently finished throughout the state, and 4-H’ers are preparing for the state fair.

“We were down at the fairgrounds doing aftermath cleaning. Our fair was June 15-18, so it has subsided now. We had a lot of fun,” Leo said.

Across the state in Cavalier County, Bailey Reiser, NDSU county Extension agent, said the crops were looking good in the county.

“The wheat is coming up and looking full, and sunflowers are growing and looking good,” Reiser said. “Yesterday (July 4), we got rain in the afternoon.”

Reiser is a new county agent. She was a former ag teacher in Rolla and she lives with her family in Langdon.