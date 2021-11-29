Drought affected production in a tale of two regions

It was not a surprise to the markets that all wheat total production was down this year, primarily because of drought conditions in the Northern Plains.

Spring wheat and durum were the main crops affected – although the quality remained high.

“All wheat production was down in the Northern Plains, due to drought, but we also had drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest, which has white wheat,” said Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crop economist and marketing specialist, during North Dakota State University’s State of the Economy webinar.

Olson discussed market possibilities in the highly anticipated USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report for November, although his economy address was held the day before the report came out. In the report, USDA forecasted usage for the next 12 months.

Of the wheat classes, the hard red winter wheat crop turned out “pretty good,” he said.

Wheat goes to the milling industry domestically and to the export markets.

“From about 2000-16, we had quite a bit of variability in our export market,” he said. “Those years when we had really good production, and low average prices, we were able to sell our excess into the global market.”

But since 2017, exports have stabilized. Those countries that might buy from the U.S. occasionally, when it was cheaper, have now exited the market.

“These are countries like Egypt, which is the largest wheat importer in the world, or North Africa or countries in the Middle East, all price sensitive countries. They are now buying wheat elsewhere,” Olson said.