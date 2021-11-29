Drought affected production in a tale of two regions

It was not a surprise to the markets that all wheat total production was down this year, primarily because of drought conditions in the Northern Plains.
Spring wheat and durum were the main crops affected – although the quality remained high.
“All wheat production was down in the Northern Plains, due to drought, but we also had drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest, which has white wheat,” said Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crop economist and marketing specialist, during North Dakota State University’s State of the Economy webinar.
Olson discussed market possibilities in the highly anticipated USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report for November, although his economy address was held the day before the report came out. In the report, USDA forecasted usage for the next 12 months.
Of the wheat classes, the hard red winter wheat crop turned out “pretty good,” he said.
Wheat goes to the milling industry domestically and to the export markets.
“From about 2000-16, we had quite a bit of variability in our export market,” he said. “Those years when we had really good production, and low average prices, we were able to sell our excess into the global market.”
But since 2017, exports have stabilized. Those countries that might buy from the U.S. occasionally, when it was cheaper, have now exited the market.
“These are countries like Egypt, which is the largest wheat importer in the world, or North Africa or countries in the Middle East, all price sensitive countries. They are now buying wheat elsewhere,” Olson said.
Russia and Ukraine, often referred to as the Black Sea region, have now taken over that market and are dominating it. That region has been the major wheat supplier to North Africa and for those countries who are more price sensitive rather than quality sensitive buyers.
“The U.S. has had a difficult time exporting especially hard red winter wheat into that part of the world,” he said. “We are left with our traditional countries who buy from us on a stable basis.”
Because of that, the U.S. wheat export market has stabilized and is more predictable.
Mexico is the largest buyer of U.S. wheat.
“They buy a lot of hard red winter wheat and are starting to buy a little more hard red spring wheat, but it is the lower protein spring wheat for their baking needs,” he said.
Recently, China jumped into the U.S. wheat-buying market.
“Historically, China has not bought a lot of wheat from the U.S., but last year, they came in and bought wheat,” he said.
Part of the reason for China importing more wheat was because they use more of their domestic wheat for livestock feed. Corn prices are high, and China has been feeding more wheat to supplement their livestock instead of corn.
The other major traditional wheat importers are Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea.
“They buy both a blend of hard red spring and winter wheat,” he said.
The U.S. wheat export market is right on track, similar to where it was last year.
“Even though we have seen much higher prices, now some countries have backed away. But our traditional countries have kept the pace up,” he said.
The USDA projected wheat production at 1,646 million bushels (MB), the same as projected in the October report and down from last year’s production due to drought.
Ending stocks were lower than last year’s ending stocks, projected at 583 MB.
“We are starting to look at lower carryover stocks and get our wheat inventories under control. We had some very large years of production with soft exports and we are now starting to see inventories at lower levels,” Olson said.
The spring wheat inventories have come down.
According to Olson, questions remain about whether or not the U.S. can be competitive in the global market.
The Canadian spring wheat crop was smaller but, according to Olson, “We have to be price competitive with them.”
“Both Canada and the U.S. have had problems with drought this year,” he said.
While the Philippines has increased its spring wheat imports, due to population growth, China has popped into the number three export place, and may buy U.S. spring wheat next summer. Taiwan and Mexico have been buying more over time.
In terms of prices, the U.S. is at those record levels seen in the 2011.
“That is mostly because of the tight supplies in the U.S. and in Canada,” Olson said.
Corn
The second-largest corn crop and largest soybean crop in U.S. history is wrapping up, but it is a tale of two regions of the country, according to Olson.
As a reminder for corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and runs through the Aug. 31. For wheat, the marketing year runs from June 1 to May 31.
While the western Corn Belt yields are not going to be as high as first expected at planting, the eastern Corn Belt experienced ideal growing conditions in 2021.
“The yields in the eastern Corn Belt offset the losses in the western Corn Belt,” Olson said.
The same regional differences are true of soybeans.
Even though the corn crop this year is not a record as in 2016-17, it is close. The WASDE report put ending stocks at 1.5 billion bushels (BB) of corn, up from the 2020 estimate of 1.41 BB.
The national average yield ticked upward to a record 177 bushels per acre, which is a trend line yield, based on growth yield over time with the technologies available in 2021.
USDA predicts how much corn will go into the livestock feed market and the ethanol market, both domestic markets, as well as the export markets.
“Ethanol and feed usage are domestic numbers and tend to be stable from month to month and usually aren’t shocking numbers,” he said. “While exports aren’t a large amount of corn used, they can provide shocks and can cause more price movement.”
Corn going to livestock feed looks “flat” compared to last year, about 5,650 MB, which is close to the same prediction as in the 2020 WASDE.
Ethanol usage of corn is starting to recover from the economic slowdown related to COVID. Domesticuse of ethanol was projected at 12,330 MB in November.
“We’re looking at a slight increase of corn into the ethanol sector, but not really a dramatic shift,” Olson said.
The Department of Energy sends out a release each week about the amount of ethanol in thousands of barrels being produced in the U.S., so economists can estimate the amount of corn needed.
“The fact that gas prices are starting to increase helps support ethanol, which supports the ethanol sector, and helps with its profitability,” he said. “Our hope is that ethanol rebounds and starts grinding out more corn usage.”
Last year, the U.S. had a record corn exports, and this year, the USDA is looking at a slight decrease in corn exports.
Historically, the major customers of U.S. corn have been Mexico and Japan. They are reliable, large purchasers of U.S. corn.
In the November WASDE, corn exports were projected to be 2,500 MB, unchanged from the October report.
China managed to shock the market, though.
“The one export market that had shock value was the return of China into the global corn market,” Olson said. “China is buying a lot of corn from the U.S. and Brazil.”
During the trade war, tariff trade barriers did not allow U.S. corn to go into China, except for specific purposes, under Phase One.
“Trade barriers have been lowered, and China came back in and purchased large quantities,” Olson said.
China buys sorghum, corn, and barley from the global feed market for its livestock.
When looking at current rate of purchases (corn purchased now or in near future), sales of U.S. corn for exports are on track with where they have been.
“The Chinese purchases have been a real boon. The current market is expecting those purchases to be very strong as we move through the winter months,” he added.
The USDA is watching what’s going on in China with its livestock feed market, especially its pork markets, to see if the exports will continue from the U.S. at a high level.
China produces a lot of its own corn, but imports soybeans to be crushed into soybean meal for livestock feed.
However, there has not been a complete rebound of China’s meat production. The pounds of meat produced are not growing rapidly due to a slow recovery from COVID and high feed costs. In addition, China is still having African swine fever outbreaks, but is rebuilding its herd.
U.S. exports the largest amount of corn in the world, but Argentina, Brazil, and Ukraine also export corn, along with soybeans.
“Their ability to compete with us with corn has grown over last several years,” Olson said.
In total, USDA predicts that U.S. corn use for livestock feed will be flat, and that ethanol use will slightly increase. Exports will drop slightly from last year, while the total consumption of corn looks similar to last year.
The USDA predicts there will be 1,493 MB of corn in ending stocks, down slightly from 1,500 MB of corn predicted in October.
Stocks-to-use ratio
“With our stocks-to-use ratio, we are looking at what percentage of our total needs do we expect to have in reserve just before harvest next year,” Olson explained.
There is a strong correlation between average grain prices and price volatility with the ending stocks number.
“When our ending stocks are low, and our margin for error is narrow, we tend to have high average prices with a lot of price volatility,” he said.
Any new information creates uncertainty in the market, and the reverse is also true.
When comparing today’s numbers versus what was seen in 2011, 2012, and 2013 (ending stocks were tight), there is an interesting relationship.
“Ten percent carryover stock is the tipping point, and less than that makes the market nervous and adds to price volatility,” Olson said. “More than 10 percent in carryover stocks puts stability back in marketplace.”
There were price rallies in 2011, 2012, and 2013, with a very wide trading range, price volatility, and high average prices.
Last summer, crop prices were higher, but now that the U.S. is seeing record total production, average prices are dropping.
“We are now in this funny zone of should prices go higher because we are looking at tighter supplies or are we looking at more comfortable reserves where prices will start to fall,” he said.
The markets won’t know for sure until the U.S. sees what the weather is in South America.
“My expectation, moving forward, through the winter, until we get a better look at what is going on weather-wise in South America, we will be in a tight trading range through mid-January. By February, we will have a better idea of what we will do for 2022 corn plantings,” he said. “Prices depend on domestic consumption, and more importantly, what is happening in South America.”
Soybean
The U.S. is seeing the largest soybean crop in history, the largest planted acreage, and strong yields in the eastern Soybean Belt.
Soybean production is forecast at 4,425 MB with trend line yields at 51.2 bushels per acre.
“We are not short of soybeans in the U.S., but there are differences in different areas. It is a distribution issue,” he said.
Stocks in the western Soybean Belt are short.
The two main uses for soybeans are for domestic crushing into oil and meal. Meal goes into feed, while oil is used for a lot of food products, including soybean oil used to fry potato chips and french fries.
USDA projects soybeans for crushing to be 2,190 MB in the 2021-22 market year.
“Soybeans have had some very strong profit margins,” he said.
ADM is planning to build a new crushing facility in Spiritwood, N.D., but it will be two years before that plant comes online and is able to crush soybeans.
“So for next two years, we know what the size of the domestic crushing industry is and most of those domestic crushers are running at full capacity because of profit margins,” Olson said. A few plants are undergoing renovations.
Soybean domestic use, like corn, tends to be stable from month to month, but there is a lot of volatility in the soybean export market. The export market can cause price volatility, with the largest buyer of U.S. soybeans being China.
Some 50-60 percent of U.S. soybeans go to China, 30 million metric tons (MMT) in 2020, which is one-third of what that country needs.
“The size of China’s hog industry makes a difference and their demand base and their need for soybeans makes a difference in U.S. soybean prices,” Olson said.
With the pork industry continuing to struggle in China, would they continue buying as many soybeans from the U.S.?
“That is a hotly debated topic,” Olson said.
The U.S. is watching the profit margin for Chinese hog producers and pork prices in China, which have dropped.
“Pork prices have dropped significantly, while feed prices have risen dramatically, which has really put a squeeze on hog producers in China,” he said.
There was a flattening out of the growth curve for the hog industry.
“My best guess is the 100 metric tons is probably a good number, but will it be U.S. or Brazil soybeans?” Olson said.
That will depend on when China buys the soybeans.
The other U.S. soybean export markets are Mexico and the EU.
“We exported more soybeans last year than ever before. This marketing year, we are on pace to have a record export soybean season. But with higher prices, that may or may not occur and that is why USDA dropped its prediction slightly,” he said.
The U.S. soybean export season is cyclical and the U.S. exports beans five or six months out of year.
The rest of the year, other countries buy the Brazilian crop, as it is cheaper than the U.S. crop. In January and February, countries begin shifting to Brazil. China buys in this seasonal pattern, as well.
How do U.S. exports compare to Brazil and Argentina exports?
In 2015, Brazil started exporting more soybeans than the U.S. did.
The reason for that is because Brazil produces more beans than the U.S., and their domestic crushing industry is not as large as ours.
Brazil has to export a larger portion of their soybean crop.
Between all the countries, the question is: “Who will be primary supplier?” Since the U.S. has a seasonal export season, will it continue to be the U.S.?
Because of Argentina’s export tax, the country crushes soybeans and exports oil and meal separately, while China imports a large amount of their soybeans.
In 2018, due to African swine fever and the trade war, there was a reduction in China imports.
“Since then, it has recovered, but it has flattened out,” Olson said.
From 2000-17, China increased imports, but since 2018, its demand base is flattening.
What will happen to our ability for competitiveness for China’s soybean imports, relative to Brazil?
“The weather and size of Brazil’s crop will affect prices in the U.S., and there are no major drought areas in the portion of Brazil that is planting now,” Olson said, adding there are some problems in the weather in the central growing area, which is a smaller planting area. “Planting progress is ahead of normal pace, and is two-thirds done.”
Brazil could have both a large soybean and corn crop.
Argentina had dry year last year and their planting season has not yet started.
While the U.S. is starting to build its physical inventories of soybeans, they are not at high levels yet.
In the November WASDE, soybean ending stocks were projected to be 340 MB.
“If USDA is right, we are going to be looking at some 7.5 percent in carryover stocks in 2022, very similar to 2011-13. The difference is we are rebuilding carryover stocks,” he said.
The tipping point for the market is at 7 percent.
“Less than 7 percent makes the soybean market nervous, and the smaller it is, the more nervous they get. My expectation is until January, we are in the trading range in the zone of tipping prices. But Brazil, with its current weather forecast, expects good production,” Olson concluded.