Drought continues in state in spite of recent light rains

After a week of intense heat across North Dakota to end June, the state started out the month of July with light rains and lower temperatures, which will hopefully help alleviate drought stress in some areas.
Throughout the state, wheat is heading, with some wheat being very short. The major problem continues to be uneven growth in the fields, which will cause problems if crops make it to harvest.
The U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show exceptional drought in a swath from the central to the north central region of the state, along with a wide area of extreme drought. Pockets in southwestern and southeastern region have been receiving rain, but the soil profile is still dry.
Corn and sunflowers were the crops that took most advantage of the heat to end June. Corn condition across the state is 38 percent fair and 35 percent good-to-excellent, while sunflower condition is rated 52 percent fair and 16 percent good.
In Sheridan County in the central region, Sarah Crimmins, NDSU Extension agent, said producers have received some rain, but not timely rains.
“We received .40 of an inch on July 6, and only some fields got rain,” Crimmins said.
“The high heat has not helped crops, and none of the crops will have normal yields. There is some wheat that is heading out that is very sparse,” she said. “The best crops are anything that was planted later that caught some of the timely rains. The earlier crops that were planted in normal timing are not looking good.”
The corn crop in the north central region has the most promise for a crop that will go to harvest.
“Corn is the most optimistic crop producers have this year,” she said.
In the southeastern part of the state, Jill Lagein, NDSU Extension agent in Traill County, said they hadn’t received much rain since the start of July.
“The most rain we got was .20 of an inch, and we have some really short crops germinating,” Lagein said. “Since May, in the Hillsboro area, they have received only 2.25 inches, and even in Mayville area, they have only received 4.25 inches.”
Lagein said many fields are uneven.
“They received moisture at different times, so they are uneven,” she said. “That will make harvest difficult. You are going to have some deteriorated straw, and then a path later, some green crops.”
Lagein said crops were in much better condition at this time last year with timely rain showers in 2020.
“With wheat, the heads are already set and they are filling. Some other crops don’t look that great,” she said.
Producers have questioned Lagein on crops, such as oats, being toxic if they baled them.
“If producers need to bale crops for future use, they are asking about nitrates in the crops,” she said.
In the central to western regions of the state, Devan Leo, NDSU Extension agent in McKenzie County, said small grains are struggling locally and rainfall has been variable. While they had a nice rain at the end of June, they did not catch the July 5-6 rain.
“Small grains are a little stunted and they look like they’re burned from the ground up due to the high heat we have had. Some are headed out already,” Leo said.
The canola looks good in McKenzie County, according to Leo. Across the state, canola is rated 26 percent good-to-excellent.
Producers did not want to take a chance on soybeans with the dry spring, but a few who have irrigation did.
Sugarbeet crops in the Red River Valley are also doing well, according to American Crystal Sugar. Sugarbeet condition is rated 49 percent good and 15 percent excellent.
Across the state, soybeans are blooming, which is slightly behind the average, and the crop condition is 43 percent fair.
Spring wheat is nearly 70 percent headed, which is above the average. The condition is 32 percent fair and 18 percent good-to-average.
Durum is also heading, while winter wheat turning color is behind the average.
Oats are jointed, ahead of last year, but near the average. Oat condition is only 27 percent fair and 15 percent good-to-excellent.
Alfalfa first cutting was 72 percent, compared to 76 percent last year and 69 percent for the average.
Pasture conditions are 51 percent very poor.
According to Kevin Sedivec, NDSU Extension rangeland management specialist, native grasses are producing about 50-60 percent of its normal production. In exceptional drought areas, that drops down to 20-30 percent of normal production.
Stock water supplies rated 38 percent very short, 43 percent short, and 19 percent adequate.
Crimmins in Sheridan County said hay production has been a third of normal.
In addition, the light rain showers have not been enough to refill stock water dams and other water sources.
“There has not been enough moisture to refresh stock water adequately,” Crimmins said. “Lots of people are already hauling water and dealing with water problems with total dissolved solids and sulfates, along with cyanobacteria – the blue-green algae.”
Some producers have decided to wean calves early to save forage for the cows.
Other producers felt economically, weaning early would generate more income in the long-run and save the genetics on the ranch.
Still, according to Extension agents, many cattle are being sold. Producers have run out of forage or have no hay for the winter.
Rotating pastures is the best way to go now, so the forage in the unoccupied pastures can take advantage of any rain.
Meanwhile, North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring requested the USDA Risk Management Agency allow producers with crop insurance to hay, graze, or chop cover crops on prevented plant acres for silage, haylage, or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the prevented planting payment.
That comes from recent drought meetings. Previously, cover crops could only by hayed, grazed, or chopped after Nov. 1 on prevented plant acres or the payment would be reduced.
“Not only will this help mitigate drought impacts for feed for livestock, but it will help encourage cover crop usage, which protects the soil from wind and water erosion,” Goehring said.
For full details on this policy change, visit USDA-RMA’s prevented planting webpage at https://rma.usda.gov/Topics/Prevented-Planting.