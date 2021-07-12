Drought continues in state in spite of recent light rains

After a week of intense heat across North Dakota to end June, the state started out the month of July with light rains and lower temperatures, which will hopefully help alleviate drought stress in some areas.

Throughout the state, wheat is heading, with some wheat being very short. The major problem continues to be uneven growth in the fields, which will cause problems if crops make it to harvest.

The U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show exceptional drought in a swath from the central to the north central region of the state, along with a wide area of extreme drought. Pockets in southwestern and southeastern region have been receiving rain, but the soil profile is still dry.

Corn and sunflowers were the crops that took most advantage of the heat to end June. Corn condition across the state is 38 percent fair and 35 percent good-to-excellent, while sunflower condition is rated 52 percent fair and 16 percent good.

In Sheridan County in the central region, Sarah Crimmins, NDSU Extension agent, said producers have received some rain, but not timely rains.

“We received .40 of an inch on July 6, and only some fields got rain,” Crimmins said.

“The high heat has not helped crops, and none of the crops will have normal yields. There is some wheat that is heading out that is very sparse,” she said. “The best crops are anything that was planted later that caught some of the timely rains. The earlier crops that were planted in normal timing are not looking good.”

The corn crop in the north central region has the most promise for a crop that will go to harvest.